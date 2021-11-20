Chanhassen Dinner Theatre to Welcome Back JazzMN For Annual Holiday Concert

The acclaimed JazzMN Orchestra celebrates its full return to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' (CDT) Main Stage with its popular jazzy holiday concert, Home for the Holiday, on Monday, December 13.

Take a welcome break from the stress and experience the welcomed swing of the season with a variety of exciting holiday-themed music. The fully professional JazzMN Orchestra will play great holiday hits, including recognizable arrangements for Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, while also including rare treats from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and new takes on some old favorites like Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and What Child Is This.

Joining the orchestra is internationally celebrated touring guest vocalist, Lila Ammons, a versatile singer who has forged a path in music honoring tradition and her own expressive impulses. She has a way with standards, blues and Brazilian music and an approach that evokes 1950s pop/jazz stars. She also comes from strong pedigree. Her grandfather was esteemed pianist Albert Ammons, and her uncle was noted tenor saxophonist, Gene Ammons. A Chicago native, Ammons moved to the Twin Cities to be close to family. Beginning her vocal career in opera houses and concert halls, she later returned to her jazz roots and the classic blues tradition. For the past several years she has gained popular and critical acclaim touring Europe and Brazil singing classic blues with German pianist Axel Zwingenberger, and as featured vocalist with the ABC&D of Boogie Woogie Quartet with Zwingenberger and Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts. She has also toured as a jazz soloist in England, Spain and Ireland. For the past three years, Ammons has primarily remained Stateside to focus on her jazz ensemble, the Lila Ammons Jazz Group. Her ensembles perform regularly in her home-base of the Twin Cities and across Minnesota. Through recordings and live performances alike, Ammons continues to attract new audiences with her nuanced vocal jazz narratives, a respect for jazz idioms, and an unpredictability that delights.

This annual holiday tradition is always popular as it brings joy in celebrating the holiday season. Additionally, you'll be warmly welcomed by a blazing fire and stunning array of festive holiday decorations at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, your home for holiday entertainment this season.

Tickets are $40 for the concert only. Guests may add dinner for an additional $18 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at ChanhassenDT.com or through Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' box office at 952-934-1525. Dinner seating 5:30pm; concert begins at 7:30pm.

Photo Credit: JazzMN Gallery