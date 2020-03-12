Cast Announced For Collide Theatrical's CLASS OF 85

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company presents "Class of '85", a dance musical spin-off inspired by the classic John Hughes movies of the 1980's. Get ready for big hair, big dresses, and big dance energy in COLLIDE's newest original dance-musical production, celebrating the best of the 80's! Secrets hidden behind high school stereotypes will be unmasked -- but will the race to win Prom King and Queen be derailed?

The production, created by Artistic Director Regina Peluso, is choreographed by Peluso, Heather Brockman, Renee Guittar, and Rush Benson, and features Renee Guittar, Rush Benson, Grace Janiszewski, Chelsea Rose, Jarod Boltjes, and Doug Hooker. Vocalist Katie Gearty headlines the live band directed by Shannon Van Der Reck.

Show Dates/Times: Thursday, May 7 - 7:30pm; Friday, May 8 - 7:30pm; Saturday, May 9 - 7:30pm; Sunday, May 10 - 2:00pm; Wednesday, May 13 - 7:30pm; Thursday, May 14 - 7:30pm; Friday, May 15 - 7:30pm; Saturday, May 16 - 7:30pm; Sunday, May 17 - 2:00pm.

Tickets: collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903

Prices: General Admission- $38-$28.

Run Time: 90 minutes with one intermission.

Join us for 80's PROM NIGHT on Saturday, May 16. Featuring complimentary beverages, catered appetizers and a season announcement party. Tickets are $50.00 and subject to availability.

Location: The TEK BOX at The Cowles Theater - 528 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis

Save on groups of 10 or more!

HISTORY: COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company was established in 2013 with a mission to create full-length, original jazz dance musicals featuring live musicians and vocalists.

Since its inception COLLIDE has produced the following productions; Lot of Living to Do, The Belmont Hotel, Romeo & Juliet, Class of '85, Zoot Suit Riots, C.L.U, Dracula, Le Petit Moulin, and Dance 'Till You Drop (co-production with The History Theatre), The Great Gatsby, Romeo & Juliet 2020, and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The COLLIDE Company has performed at numerous theatrical venues throughout the Twin Cities including The Cowles Center, The Ritz Theater, Southern Theater, Lab Theater, History Theatre, Park Square Theater. They have been commissioned to create theatrical performance work for The Mall of America Halloween Show (2014-2018), Holidazzle Village, Russian Museum of Modern Art, Hosanna Church, among others.

STORY IDEAS: DANCE MOMS-Collide provides complimentary on-site childcare to our Artist Parents during rehearsals and matinee performances. The cost of childcare often equals what an artist is paid, and this essential program allows our artists to continue to create work on the stage as well as balance family life.

DANCE MUSICAL- While there are many companies in New York that have a similar style of movement, COLLIDE is the only Twin Cities based company that translates literary novels through the use of dance and music. The bridge the gap between the dance and theater world, allowing accessibility for novice dance audiences to relate to the story.





