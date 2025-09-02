CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented at Stages Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stages Theatre Company has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Charlotte's Web, running September 26 through October 26, 2025, on the Mainstage at Stages Theatre Company. Based on E.B. White's cherished novel and adapted by Joseph Robinette, this heartwarming classic has captivated readers for generations and will now come to life on stage in a fresh, imaginative way. Directed by Anna Crace, this production is recommended for all ages and runs approximately 60 minutes.

Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. When Wilbur is born smaller than most pigs, it's his friendships on the Arable family's farm that save his life in more ways than one. This timeless tale weaves an intergenerational message of love, friendship, and loss in a faithful stage adaptation of the multi-award-winning novel. Whether it's Charlotte's selfless acts of kindness or Wilbur's journey to find belonging, it's the ties we share with others that make life truly meaningful.

In this production, audiences will be treated to an extraordinary visual twist - Charlotte, portrayed by Evie Digirolamo, will spin her web high above the stage as an aerialist. Her graceful movements and breathtaking artistry will bring new dimension and wonder to the beloved spider, making each of her words in the web feel truly magical.

The cast of Charlotte's Web features a talented youth cast - including Cecilia Anderson as Wilbur, Elin Berg as Fern, Zachary Bergman as Lurvy, Zetta Hartong as Narrator 3 and Uncle, Siobhan Hellendrung as Templeton, Shaniya Johnson as Gander, Cate Koehmstedt as Goose, Airon Manson as Narrator 2 and President of the Fair, Millie O'Brien as Narrator 1, Carter, and 2nd Spectator, Asher Rilen as Narrator 5, Avery, and Spider, Antonia Shulman as Sheep, and Isha Verma as Narrator 4, 1st Spectator, and Spider.



Adult cast includes the amazing Evie Digirolamo as Charlotte and Grant Hooyer as Zuckerman and John Arable.

The creative team for Charlotte's Web includes Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett, Director Anna Crace, Stage Manager Hailey Ballard, and Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson. Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette and based on the book by E.B. White, Charlotte's Web runs September 26 through October 26, 2025, at Stages Theatre Company on the Mainstage. Group tickets are available at a discounted price.