Broadway Hit SOMETHING ROTTEN! Begins Performances At The Phipps, March 24

The Phipps Center for the Arts opens its fourth production of the 2022-23 season, Something Rotten, later this month. This uproarious take on the English Renaissance mixed with big Broadway musicals has been widely acclaimed since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Something Rotten tells the story of two playwright brothers competing with the Bard to discover the "next big thing" in theater. After consultation with a soothsayer, they set out to produce the world's first musical with hilarious results.

"We are excited to bring this production to our community," said Gail O'Connor, Acting Managing Director at the Phipps. "Audience members will see references to many of their favorite musicals and plays as the brothers try to weave together their show." The musical by Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and John O'Farrell-combines Shakespeare and musical theatre to create a joyful, tap-happy satire about authenticity, dreaming big, and being true to oneself.

The nature of the production provides opportunities for unique storytelling and casting. "We have found a cast that is incredibly collaborative and driven to tell this story in the best way possible. We set aside traditional gender casting so there will be some fun surprises for the audience," explained Kivan Kirk, the production's director. "We've assembled a talented cast from across the metro and St. Croix Valley that has a lot of humor, heart, and grace, which will delight the audience."

"This production advances the Phipps' mission of building an inclusive environment that entertains and challenges our audiences," said O'Connor. "We seek to create a diverse mix of programming and artists that helps our guests experience art in new and intriguing ways."

"As a society, now is a critical time to be open to different ideas and perspectives, even if we think we've seen it before. This show provides a light-hearted approach to examining ambition and ego in a way that we hope will stimulate our audiences' imaginations while entertaining them," said Kirk. "Whether you love or hate Shakespeare, you will enjoy this show. If you love or hate musicals, this is the show for you. We think most people will find something to like about this show."

Something Rotten runs on the John H. Potter stage from March 24 to April 8, 2023, at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, WI. Tickets are available at the Phipps website.