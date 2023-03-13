Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Hit SOMETHING ROTTEN! Begins Performances At The Phipps, March 24

This uproarious take on the English Renaissance mixed with big Broadway musicals has been widely acclaimed since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Broadway Hit SOMETHING ROTTEN! Begins Performances At The Phipps, March 24

The Phipps Center for the Arts opens its fourth production of the 2022-23 season, Something Rotten, later this month. This uproarious take on the English Renaissance mixed with big Broadway musicals has been widely acclaimed since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Something Rotten tells the story of two playwright brothers competing with the Bard to discover the "next big thing" in theater. After consultation with a soothsayer, they set out to produce the world's first musical with hilarious results.

"We are excited to bring this production to our community," said Gail O'Connor, Acting Managing Director at the Phipps. "Audience members will see references to many of their favorite musicals and plays as the brothers try to weave together their show." The musical by Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and John O'Farrell-combines Shakespeare and musical theatre to create a joyful, tap-happy satire about authenticity, dreaming big, and being true to oneself.

The nature of the production provides opportunities for unique storytelling and casting. "We have found a cast that is incredibly collaborative and driven to tell this story in the best way possible. We set aside traditional gender casting so there will be some fun surprises for the audience," explained Kivan Kirk, the production's director. "We've assembled a talented cast from across the metro and St. Croix Valley that has a lot of humor, heart, and grace, which will delight the audience."

"This production advances the Phipps' mission of building an inclusive environment that entertains and challenges our audiences," said O'Connor. "We seek to create a diverse mix of programming and artists that helps our guests experience art in new and intriguing ways."

"As a society, now is a critical time to be open to different ideas and perspectives, even if we think we've seen it before. This show provides a light-hearted approach to examining ambition and ego in a way that we hope will stimulate our audiences' imaginations while entertaining them," said Kirk. "Whether you love or hate Shakespeare, you will enjoy this show. If you love or hate musicals, this is the show for you. We think most people will find something to like about this show."

Something Rotten runs on the John H. Potter stage from March 24 to April 8, 2023, at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, WI. Tickets are available at the Phipps website.




Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Photo
Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky Blues
Robbie Couch writes contemporary and speculative young-adult fiction. He is the author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine for the Win, and The Sky Blues. Robbie is originally from small town Michigan and lives in Los Angeles.
Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Children's Theatre Company
Children’s Theatre Company(CTC) has announced that Peter Brosius, Artistic Director has decided to depart CTC on June 30, 2024, at the end of the 2023-24 Season. His artistic vision has transformed the theatre into the nation’s leading theatre that serves a multi-generational audience.
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater
What did our critic think of BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater?
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23 Photo
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Grammy, Emmy, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will bring his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Children's Theatre CompanyPeter Brosius Will Step Down From Children's Theatre Company
March 13, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company(CTC) has announced that Peter Brosius, Artistic Director has decided to depart CTC on June 30, 2024, at the end of the 2023-24 Season. His artistic vision has transformed the theatre into the nation’s leading theatre that serves a multi-generational audience.
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGSSONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS
March 9, 2023

Lakeshore Players is present The Women Who Wrote the Songs an all-new edition of James A. Rocco's Award-Winning Songbook Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM.
GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!
March 9, 2023

History Theatre has announced that Glensheen will return for performances beginning July 8, 2023.
The Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC ArtistsThe Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC Artists
March 8, 2023

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of GreenRoom, an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater.
JazzMN Orchestra to Return To Chanhassen Dinner TheatresJazzMN Orchestra to Return To Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 5, 2023

JazzMN has performed to sold-out audiences across the Twin Cities and will welcome jazz lovers and novices alike to their 2023 3-concert series at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT).
share