BWW Interview: Reese Britts of JELLY'S LAST JAM at Theatre Latte Da

The area premiere of Jelly's Last Jam is currently playing at Theatre Latte Da is playing now through May 8, 2022, at the Ritz Theater.

I saw the show opening weekend and it was wonderful. Reese did a fantastic job at playing the title role of Jelly Roll Morton.

We appreciate his time in talking about the process of his character and the production of Jelly's Last Jam!

How does it feel to be back on stage again in front of a live audience?

It feels absolutely amazing to be back in front of a live audience. The energy exchange between the audience and performers is unlike anything else and I've missed it. It's one of the main reasons why I do theatre.

What has it been like working with the cast and creative team?

Honestly, it has been one of the best experiences of my life. The cast and creative team of Jelly's Last Jam are all incredibly talented and gifted human beings. I've worked with many members of the cast before and with Kelli Foster Warder, the Director and Choreographer, but this show was different. The space that was created by everyone was always warm, supportive, and FUN. We all really bonded through this process and shared joy and pain together. We have become a little family.

This creative team- in all aspects you can see the dedication and research they put into making this show possible. The Costumes, Lights, Sound, Props, and the Set all are beautifully done and truly help enhance the story.

How has it been playing the role of Jelly Roll Morton?

Truly, it has been a fun challenge playing this character. On paper, Jelly Roll Morton is a very complicated and cruel individual that says and does horrendous things. But the thing is, We had to still make him likeable enough to not completely turn the audience away from him. Diving into the psychology of the character and finding the justifications of his actions helped me create this man and the arc he has to go on. I'm grateful for this role and how it has challenged me.

What was your process in developing the character of Jelly Roll Morton?

Well since Jelly Roll Morton was a real person, there were many avenues I took to learn more about him: I started by listening to recordings of his music and I read Mister Jelly Roll by Alan Lomax to hear from Jelly himself about his life and career- He was a funny man! Then I dove into the script and went through each scene and asked myself 4 questions: 1. Facts I Know, 2. Things I Say About Myself, 3. Things I Say About Other People, and 4. What People Say About Me and then find the patterns. This technique I learned from a friend who I think is one of the most talented actors- so I took her advice and did the work.

All of these really helped me understand Jelly in deeper ways that helped me create a fully fleshed-out, flawed, human being.

How does the role of Jelly Roll Morton compare to other roles you've played?

This role is very different from the roles I have played in the past. I'm a very goofy and outgoing person and those are the types of roles I am typically cast as. Jelly has some comedic moments, but as a whole is a very sad and prideful individual. He hides behind this facade of 'charm and prowess' but in reality he has been deeply hurt by people in his life and doesn't know how to fully process those feelings. He is very different from who I am in real life but I've really loved finding those points of connection and creating this character so different. I think all roles have their set of challenges and I'm grateful for this one.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

The end song/scene. I think it's beautifully written and designed. It makes me tear up every night.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Michigan Water.' The song itself is catchy and makes you just want to move along to it. But what makes it my favorite is hearing Cynthia Jones-Taylor and Julius Collins sing it every night.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your role and the production of Jellys Last Jam?

I really hope that the audience takes away that even historical figure and Jazz Musician, Jelly Roll Morton has flaws and makes mistakes- he isn't that different from us. Always own your mistakes and when you hurt someone you love, take accountability for your actions, you're never above anyone else. Being prideful can be a detrimental emotion to those around you and your relationships.

Favorite spot(s) in Minneapolis?

The Minneapolis Institute of Art, Zoe's Bakery and Cafe, and a toss up between Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake.

Thank you so much Reese!

To see Reese and the of the cast and the creative team in Theatre Latte Da's area premiere production of Jelly's Last Jam, click here

Photo by Dan Norman