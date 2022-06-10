BWW Interview: Chatting with Barry's Global CEO Joey Gonzalez on fitness and musical theatre!

The Best Workout in the Worldâ„¢Â®. Founded in Los Angeles. It's the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience that provides a dynamic, high-intensity workout that's as effective as it is fun. The fitness classes alternate between working out with weights and running on a treadmill and each day focuses on different muscle groups in order to achieve real results and to help reduce the risk of injuries.

Joey Gonzalez is Barry's Global CEO. Joey was in Minneapolis last summer for the opening of Barry's in Minneapolis during Pride month and taught the first two classes bright and early in the AM (I attended). It was a blast!

We chat with Joey about lifestyle and fitness, and musical theatre and how they sometimes compare.

How does it feel to have live audiences, Barry's classes, and theaters back?

In my opinion, there's nothing better than doing the things you enjoy alongside the people you love - from working out in Barry's Red Room to seeing your favorite Broadway show and everything in between. The energy you feel sitting in a theater and watching actors/actresses perform, and the way the audience connects emotionally, is incredibly powerful. I couldn't be happier to finally see us all back together as a community

What inspired you to pursue a career in lifestyle and fitness?

I've had what I like to call a 4D experience with Barry's. I started off as a client - which is where my passion for, and belief in, the brand began. I was coming to class so often that Barry Jay, Barry's Founder, asked if I wanted to be an instructor. I thrived on the connection with clients and knew I wanted to dedicate my life to expanding the Barry's brand, which led me to a management position. In 2009, after five years of working with the founders, I became a partner and invested my entire life savings into scaling the business and proving its portability in various markets across the US. I was appointed global CEO in 2015, which is when our growth accelerated at a much more rapid pace.

Did you ever participate in theater growing up? If so, what shows were you in and what roles did you play?

I was in every show in high school and played roles such as John Truitt in Meet Me In St. Louis and Jim Stark in Rebel Without a Cause. My first professional role was as Jason in FALSETTOLAND at the Wisdom Bridge Theater in Chicago. That was the beginning of a passionate 10-year career in film and TV that led me to study at the University of Southern California.

Who were your musical influences?

I've always loved George Michael and Michael Jackson.

Do you have a favorite artist or songs that you like to play during your workout?

So many! I tend to play upbeat songs in class - think Dua Lipa, Martin Garrix, or an Ed Sheeran dance remix. At home or in the car, I love to listen to chill songs by Maggie Rogers, Ben Platt, Sarah Bareilles, and the likes.

What was the first musical you saw?

The Phantom of the Opera

What are your top favorite musicals?

RENT and In the Heights

What are your top favorite musical songs?

You Gotta Die Sometime (Falsettoland), She Used to Be Mine (Waitress), I Still Believe (Miss Saigon), and One Song Glory (Rent)

What qualities do Barry's instructors need to have?

First and foremost, our instructors must align with our values. Many of our instructors come from an entertainment background, which is why we often call them "enter-trainers." It's important that each instructor embraces their individuality and lets their personality shine through in their teaching, which brings a unique flair to the Red Room by way of their programming, style, music taste, and more.

How does teaching a Barry's class compare to live theater?

We feed off the energy of our audience (or clients) in a similar way. The energy and excitement from a theater stage can be felt just as easily in the Red Room. In both cases, it's often the source of our own energy.

Did you have any favorite spots while in Minneapolis?

I've only been to Minneapolis once for our Barry's studio opening last summer. While it was a quick trip, I had an amazing time exploring the city and was even lucky enough to be there during Pride.

What are your other interests? Hobbies?

I love spending time with my family, especially when at home in Miami. We love boat days and beach days - taking advantage of the year-round Miami weather!

Thank you Joey for your time!

Photo courtesy of Joey Gonzalez/Barry's