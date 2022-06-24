Artistry Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL Resident Music Director Anita Ruth's Final Production

Artistry completes its 2021-2022 season with its production of SHREK THE MUSICAL, based on the Oscar-Winning, DreamWorks animated film. Directed by local theater artist Angela Timberman, SHREK THE MUSICAL is summer fun and a celebration for the whole family - running July 15 - August 14, 2022.

Artistry invites you on a hero's journey with everyone's favorite lovable green ogre! SHREK THE MUSICAL is the ultimate fairy tale mashup for the kid in all of us.

"SHREK is a fabulous musical that will appeal to everyone," says Anita Ruth, Artistry's 17-year resident Music Director who is retiring after the close of SHREK. "The music is great, the dancing is terrific but most importantly, the story that we are all the same under our skins is vitally important in the world today. Young and old will enjoy this show about diversity, loneliness, and finding friendship."

Anita Ruth began her journey with Artistry in 2005- back then, Bloomington Civic Theater. "What an opportunity this has been: the chance to do so many of the shows I love with the people I love. From the first Follies through all the Sondheims to The Bridges of Madison County, I have had the great good fortune to be a part of this theater," Anita says. "This is not goodbye. From now on I will be seeing the shows from the same vantage point as you - as part of the audience!"

SHREK THE MUSICAL features Quinn Forrest Masterson as Shrek, Deidre Cochran as Fiona, Kevin Brown, Jr. as Donkey, Jon Michael Stiff as Lord Farquaad, and Janely Rodriguez as Dragon, with ensemble members Jay Albright, Anja Arora, Neal Beckman, Brynn Berg, Brian Bose, Matthew J. Brightbill, Dorian Brooke, Caitlin Burns, Gabrielle Dominique, Monty Hays, Cooper Lajeunesse, Josiah Leeman, Carter Monahan, Emiah Pendleton, Adam Qualls, Tyra Lee Ramsey, France A. Roberts, Wendy Short-Hays, and Therese Walth.

The production team features the creative talents of Joey Miller (Choreographer/Associate Director), Christopher Heilman (Scenic Designer), Kathy Maxwell (Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Khamphian Vang (Costume Designer), Britt Hilton (Hair & Makeup Designer), and Katie Phillips (Properties Manager).

Preview Performance: Friday, July 15 at 7:30 pm

Opening Night Reception: Saturday, July 16, following the 7:30 pm performance

Talkbacks: Sunday, July 17 following the 2:00 pm performance; Sunday, July 24 following the 2:00 pm performance; Sunday, July 31 following the 2:00 pm performance

Pay-What-You-Can: Monday, July 25 at 7:30 pm

AD Performance: Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 pm

ASL Performance: Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 pm

SHREK THE MUSICAL will run in Artistry's Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431.

Single tickets range from $18-$50 and can be purchased online at www.artistrymn.org, by visiting the Box Office (Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm during the run of the show), or calling the Box Office at 952-563-8575. For more information, email info@artistrymn.org. Ticket fees apply.

Please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Bloomington Center for the Arts has free and accessible on-site parking with a fully accessible building. Assisted listening devices are available at no charge. Public wheelchairs are available for use. A fully accessible/all-gender restroom is available on the first floor.

If you require additional accommodations, please make a request with the Box Office.

Artistry wants to continue to offer all of our dynamic and expanding art programming to the public. Read below our Covid-19 policy:

Artistry maintains contracts/agreements with teaching artists, staff, theater artists, students, and others who participate in our on-site activities; we must fulfill these agreements. For the safety of everyone, and to reduce the risk of cancellation or postponement of activities, we continue to follow these guidelines:

While attending the theater, Artistry requires masks to be worn.

We will continue to monitor and reassess our policies going forward. Thank you for your support! Please be sure to check online or contact the Box Office for the latest information.

Artistry is a multi-faceted producing arts organization and the anchor tenant at Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro's largest non-profit professional theater, Artistry produces work from the musical theater canon including large-scale classics and smaller, more contemporary chamber musicals.

Artistry, a regional cultural asset, is a producer of theater, curator of exhibitions and related public programming, and facilitator of arts-based community development. It serves more than 82,000 people per year and is committed to artistic excellence, fostering creative expression and arts access. Artistry is welcoming to diverse audiences and art-makers in its theater, visual arts, and arts education programs. Evolving as an arts organization after more than six decades, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to find opportunities at Artistry.

For more information, visit www.artistrymn.org.