A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Fitzgerald Theater

Special Offer: Coming in ONE WEEK: A Soldier’s Play

Feb. 06, 2023  

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America.

A Soldier's Play, the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award®-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. Broadway's Norm Lewis leads a powerhouse cast in the show The Chicago Tribune calls "a highly entertaining, strikingly taut drama that you don't want to end," directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

See the Broadway @ the Ordway shows you love in Saint Paul's oldest surviving theater space, the Fitzgerald Theater, this February 8-12 with A Soldier's Play! This exciting collaboration combines stunningly historic architecture with an intimate, jaw-dropping performance that will leave you speechless.

For tickets, call 651.224.4222 or visit ordway.org/events/a-soldiers-play. Now, save 15% with code PLAY15!




