World Premiere Musical RUN BAMBI RUN to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep in September

Run Bambi Run is the first World Premiere musical to debut on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage, September 13 – October 22, 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 2 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Milwaukee's First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season Photo 4 Milwaukee's First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season

World Premiere Musical RUN BAMBI RUN to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep in September

Click Here, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, will present the World Premiere musical Run Bambi Run,featuring a book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), original music and lyrics by Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes and directed by Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements.  Commissioned as part of the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program in 2018, Run Bambi Run is the first World Premiere musical to debut on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage, September 13 – October 22, 2023 with Opening Night planned for Friday, September 22 at 8pm.

The truth is indeed stranger than fiction in this ripped-from-the-headlines new musical Run Bambi Run.  An outrageous ‘true crime’ saga that took the nation by storm, Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek's fall from Milwaukee Police Department cop to Playboy Bunny lands her in the slammer, convicted of a murder that she didn’t commit. Or did she? Fueled with original rock songs and lyrics, this rollicking hometown story about the search for truth and justice is a wild ride that you have to see to believe.

The cast of Run Bambi Run play multiple roles and double as the band, making this company a group of quadruple threat performers including: John Carlin (Uncle Vanya, Pearl Theater Co) as Joe/Lawyer, Matt Daniels (Scrooge in Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol) as Breier, Sarah Gliko (Bridges of Madison County, Philadelphia Theater Co.) as Christine/Gale, Douglas Goodhart (Once, Weston Playhouse) as Ira/Eisenberg, Armando Gutierrez (Ring of Fire, Florida Rep) as Fred, Tommy Hahn (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep) as Kraemer/Tom, Jessica Kantorowitz (Richard III, NYU Tisch) as Judy, Ian Littleworth (The Lion in Winter, Laguna Playhouse) as Nick/Stu, Megan Loomis (Wicked, National Tour) as Virginia/Sean, Ken Allen Neely (Once, Virginia Repertory Theatre) as Petersen, Erika Olson (Beautiful, National Tour) as Laurie and Lucas Papaelias (Once, Broadway) as Horenberger.

The creative team for the world premiere of Run Bambi Run includes music direction and orchestrations by Dan Kazemi (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Titanic), choreographer Jenn Rose (Titanic), set designer Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True), costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg (Murder on the Orient Express), lighting designer Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound designer Cricket S. Myers (Titanic), video and projection designer Mike Tutaj (Titanic), voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturg Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting and Jonathan Hetler, and stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

The World Premiere of Run Bambi Run is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro with Corporate Sponsor BMO and Executive Producers Melanie and Steve Booth, Judy Hansen and Cheryl and David Walker. Run Bambi Run is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program production.

Run Bambi Run tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. 

For more information visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Present Photo
Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

​​​​​​​Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces four new shows as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season: Black Violin, Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live, Paul Mercurio's Permission to Speak, and Spamilton: An American Parody.

2
COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep Photo
COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep

 Milwaukee Rep willpresent an Artists Lounge Live Production of Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal in the Stackner Cabaret September 8 – October 29, 2023. 

3
First Stage Announces Artistic and Creative Teams For 2023/24 Season Photo
First Stage Announces Artistic and Creative Teams For 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, has announced the Artistic and Creative Teams for the upcoming 2023/24 season. The season will kick off on October 6, 2023 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater with the inspiring world premiere DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, based on the books by Green Bay Packer legend Donald Driver, written by Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/director Dimonte Henning. 

4
Milwaukees First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Reveals Artistic and Creative Teams for 2023/24 Season

First Stage, a renowned theater for young people and families, has revealed the Artistic and Creative Teams for their highly anticipated 2023/24 season. Discover the talented individuals behind the productions and get ready for an exciting lineup of shows. Read more on Broadway World.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Carpenters Christmas
Sunset Playhouse (12/11-12/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
Sunset Playhouse (11/11-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Denver, Diamond & Dylan
Sunset Playhouse (10/23-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fairy Godmother's (song) Book of Wisdom
Sunset Playhouse (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF HER MUSIC: Julie Andrews Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# David Seebach's Illusions in the Night
Sunset Playhouse (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Brooklyn to Bandstand: The Music of Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow
Sunset Playhouse (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (7/20-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You