Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Seeks Applicants For Command Post Program For 2019-2020

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce announced it is now accepting applications for its Command Post program. The year-long program is designed to help military veterans and their families launch and scale business ventures. Ten applicants will be selected to participate in the program that starts this fall.



Command Post supports veterans looking to start and grow their own businesses, providing resources from networking opportunities to industry insights. New this year, Command Post is also offering selectees free access to Daymond on Demand, a month-long interactive course facilitated by Shark Tank's Daymond John. The course, valued at $3,000, will be absolutely free to participants.



"Military veterans return home with unparalleled skills in leadership, ingenuity and teamwork, all of which position them to succeed in the business world," said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "With Command Post, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber is reaffirming our commitment to helping veterans and their families reach their professional goals."



Command Post is Wisconsin's only coworking program exclusively dedicated to veteran-owned businesses.



"Participants in Command Post will receive ongoing support from business leaders and mentors throughout their experience," said Newton. "The program also features monthly business development luncheons, hosted and taught by prominent business leaders from across Wisconsin."



The program also provides professional office space located in Ward4 at the Historic Pritzlaff building in Milwaukee for veterans and their families to launch and grow their businesses. The state of the art co-working space offers participants 24 hours access to office space, free Stone Creek coffee and Wi-Fi among other perks.





