Video: Inside Rehearsals for Milwaukee Rep's COME FROM AWAY

Feel the beat, the power, and the unstoppable rhythm of the incredible opening number, “Welcome to the Rock,” as the Come From Away cast lights up the rehearsal room at Milwaukee Rep.
Directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements this exhilarating musical shares the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from all over the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander during the wake of 9/11. Be the first to experience Milwaukee Rep’s state of the art new facility and this joyous story, with a dynamic score and a vibrant, fast-paced narrative, as spirited locals and global passengers come together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever.
The cast for Come From Away features many Milwaukee Rep stand out performers including Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Prelude to a Kiss) as Diane, Grace Bobber (The Last Five Years) as Janice, Michael Doherty (The Nerd) as Oz, Kelley Faulkner (Cabaret, Always…Patsy Cline) as Beverley/Annette, Gavin Gregory (Ragtime) as Bob, Richard Ruiz Henry (Guys and Dolls) as Claude, Steven Koehler (Guys on Ice) as Nick/Doug and Megan Loomis (The Craic, Run Bambi Run) as Bonnie. Alongside them are new to Milwaukee Rep cast members Dayna Jarae Dantzler (Waitress, Broadway) as Hannah, Joy Hermalyn (Caroline or Change, Broadway) as Beaulah, Adam Rennie (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Australian tour) as Kevin T/Garth, and Levin Valayil (Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Next Act) as Kevin J/Ali. The band includes Glen Asch, Olivia Dobbs, Bob Monogle, Patrick Morrow, Michael Ritter, Vidar Skrede Paule Westfahl and Ben Yats.
The creative team for Come From Away includes many familiar faces who have helped create Milwaukee Rep standouts Titanic The Musical and Run Bambi Run including music director Dan Kazemi, choreographer Jenn Rose, set designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Jason Fassl, sound designer Cricket Myers, projection designer Mike Tutaj, voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley-Zager, casting director Jonathan Hetler, and stage manager Mark Johnson.
Come From Away will be performed November 4 – December 14, 2025, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater and presented by David Kundert with Corporate Sponsor PNC, Executive Producers Cheryl and Bill Guc, Sandy and Bill Haack, Susan and Howard Hopwood and Maureen McCabe.
