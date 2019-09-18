Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

West Side Story recently began performances at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and we've got a first look! Watch the video below!

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents West Side Story, the iconic American musical from Broadway visionaries Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, in the Quadracci Powerhouse, September 17 - October 27, 2019.

A classic retelling of the greatest love story of all time, West Side Story will feature Liesl Collazo (On Your Feet!, Gateway Playhouse) as Maria andJeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, 1St Nat'l Tour) as Tony as well as José-Luis Lopez, Jr. (Broadway's On Your Feet!) as Bernardo, Courtney Arango (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Anita, Jacob Burns (Hairspray, Dallas Theater Center) as Riff, Hope Endrenyi(Broadway's Hamilton) as Anybodys, Carlos A. Jimenez (In the Heights, Mason Street Warehouse) as Chino, Alex Hayden Miller (42nd Street, Fulton Theatre) as Action, Kellie Hoagland (Rock of Ages, NCL Breakaway) as Velma, Rebecca Corrigan (Wizard of Oz, Meadow Brook Theatre) as Graziella and Bill Watson (Deathtrap, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre) as Officer Krupke. Rep favorites Jonathan Wainwright (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Lt. Schrank and James Pickering (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Doc. Additionally, the ensemble for West Side Storywill include the talent of young local performers Isabel Bastardo, Terynn Erby-Walker, Reese Parish and Georgina Pink. Ensemble members include: Dan Castiglione, Mara Cecilia, Mark Cruz, Gina dePool, Brianna Mercado, Devin Richey and Clay Roberts and members of Milwaukee Rep's 2019/20 Emerging Professional Resident Ensemble Isabella Abel-Suarez, Alex Hatcher, Brooke Johnson, Sydney Kirkegaard,A.J. Morales, Nick Parrott, Joshua Ponce, Gilberto Saenz and Austin Winter.

West Side Story is directed by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, choreography by original Hamilton and In the Heights cast member Jon Ruaand features music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (In the Heights, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, scenic design by Todd Edward Ivins (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Rep Senior Draper Alexander B. Tecoma (A Christmas Carol), lighting design by Yael Lubetzky (Cabaret, Paramount Theatre), sound design by Danny Erdberg (Anything Goes, Arena Stage) and Megan B. Henninger (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), music supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol, In the Heights). With fight choreography by Chuck Coyl, NY Casting by Dale Brown Casting with additional casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts. Stage Managed by Tara Kelly (The Secret Garden, Stages St. Louis).

Click below to watch the preview!





