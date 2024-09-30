Video: First Listen to 'Cold Feet' from PRELUDE TO A KISS at Milwaukee Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at 'Cold Feet' from Milwaukee Rep's Prelude to a Kiss the Musical,where Rita confronts Peter on his (or perhaps really her) nerves on their wedding day. Watch as they discover just how deep their love really is.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical cast features local favorites, Broadway legends, and newcomers ready to take the reins, including Andrew Montgomery Coleman as Taylor, Milwaukee's own Jonathan Gillard Daly as Julius, Julie Garnyé as Leah, Bella Hicks as Ensemble, Caitlin Houlahan as Rita, Chris McCarrell as Peter, James Moye as Rita's Dad, Caroline Pernick as Ensemble, Robert Zelaya as Ensemble, and Tony Award-winning actress Karen Ziemba as Rita's Mom.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical's design and creative team includes director Kenneth Ferrone with directorial contributions from David Ivers, music director Wiley DeWeese, choreographer Julia Rhoads, set designer Scott Davis, costume designs by Linda Cho and Herin Kaputkin, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, sound designer Andrea Allmond, projection designer Yee Eun Nam, orchestrator Greg Pliska, vocal arrangements by Wiley DeWeese and Daniel Messé, dramaturg Andy Knight, associate director Kim Martin-Cotten, associate music director Nick Kassoy, copyist Jordon Cunningham, associate lighting designer Maximo Grano De Oro, and Mark Johnson is the production stage manager.

Purhcase tickets to Prelude to a Kiss a musical online here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Comments