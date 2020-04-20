Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Milwaukee Symphony's Virtual Orchestra Performs Elgar's "Nimrod"

The musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed Variations on an Original Theme Enigma, Op. 36 - Variation IX (Adagio) "Nimrod" by Edward Elgar.

"We are looking ahead to brighter days when we can gather in the new Bradley Symphony Center," the video caption reads. "Until that time, the musicians, staff, and board of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra send warm wishes of safety and health to all."

Watch the performance below!

