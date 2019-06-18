U.S. Coast Guard Band Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, the U.S. Coast Guard Band performs in concert as part of their 2019 tour of the Great Lakes region. Director, Lieutenant Commander Adam Williamson, and Assistant Director, Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Spenner bring you a rousing program featuring the Band's talented soloists and wide ranging repertoire for wind ensemble.



Selections are drawn from the following: Powerful works of Americana such as Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," George Gershwin's "American in Paris," and Julie Giroux's "Ft. McHenry Suite." Soloists include Michigan native Steven Petersen performing Mayuzumi's "Concerto for Xylophone" and University of Michigan graduate Joseph D'Aleo performing Claude Smith's "Fantasia for Alto Saxophone." From Buffalo, New York, Soprano Soloist Megan Weikleenget sings Puccini's "Quando men vo," and a joyous "Tribute to Julie Andrews." Music by John Williams, Gustav Holst, and John Philip Sousa round out the programs.



The United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the United States Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. The 55-member ensemble is based at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. In addition to performing concert tours around the nation, the Band has also played in the former Soviet Union, Canada, England, Japan and Taiwan. In 2008, the Coast Guard Band became the first premier American military band to perform a concert tour of Japan. Concerts are free and open to the public and include a broad spectrum of music, from wind ensemble classics to swinging jazz charts.



This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and can be reserved in person at the Marcus Center box office or by calling 414-273-7206. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is located at 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206 and is accessible to those with disabilities. This performance is sponsored by WaterStone Bank. For more on the Coast Guard Band, visit www.uscg.mil/band.





