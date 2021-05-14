Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNCAGED: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Announced at Marcus Center

This once in a lifetime live show features stars, direct from the Netflix Documentary Tiger King: Saff, John Reinke, Josh Dial, and Barbara Fisher.

May. 14, 2021  

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host "Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" on October 1, 2021 at 8pm in Uihlein Hall.

This once in a lifetime live show features stars, direct from the Netflix Documentary Tiger King: Saff, John Reinke, Josh Dial, and Barbara Fisher. Hear untold stories that will make you laugh, cry, and just plain gasp out loud. There are so many things that weren't covered in the documentary. Now hear first-hand the inspirational truth from those that lived through this mayhem.

The show features a discussion moderated by comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas that will include never before seen videos, photos, and no holds barred stories. Then the cast interacts directly with the audience by participating in a question and answer session.

Details and ticket information: https://www.marcuscenter.org/show/uncaged-untold-stories-cast-tiger-king.


