Two Second Stage Shows To Open 2023-24 Marquette Theatre Season This Month

Marquette Theatre will open its 2023-24 season with two Second Stage Series productions, “A Piece of My Heart” and “The Servant of Two Masters,” from Friday, Sept. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St.

The Second Stage Series was first launched in the 2021-22 season, presenting two shows in rotation. These plays are done in minimalistic style with intimate seating and are designed to put the acting in the spotlight.

A Piece of My Heart

“A Piece of My Heart” is the story of Vietnam, told by the women who served. The true stories of six courageous women and their struggle to make sense of a war that irrevocably changed them and a nation that shunned them. This powerful drama portrays each young woman before, during and after their tour in the war-torn nation.

This show will run:

Sept. 29, Oct. 5, 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

“A Piece of My Heart” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The Servant of Two Masters

When a hungry servant realizes that working for two masters could ensure him double the food, he tries to do the job of two men while working desperately to conceal his plot from both employers. Carlo Goldoni's comedy classic features lost love, mistaken identity, ravenous servants and lots of mix-ups. This play was adapted into the critically acclaimed “One Man, Two Guv'nors.”

This show will run:

Sept. 30, Oct. 4, 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase through the link below. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

