Tickets For THE LION KING at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Go On Sale November 1

Disney Theatrical Productions and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center and Broadway Across America-Milwaukee announce that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King go on sale to the public Friday, November 1. The Lion King will leap onto the Marcus Center stage on February 5 for a four-week engagement through March 1.



Beginning at 10:00 AM, tickets will be available via lionking.com, MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 414-273-7206, and the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Marcus Performing Arts Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.



The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its return to Milwaukee.







