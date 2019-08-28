Theater RED Teams With Kettle Moraine Players For World Premiere Musical GIRARD'S NUDE

For the opening of their 2019-2020 season, Theater RED presents another world premiere written by Kristin Bayer and Deanna Gibeau, two up-and-coming local playwrights. Director Christopher Elst compares the show to a modern take on "I Love Lucy" with the main character constantly embroiled in innocent miscommunications to hilarious effect. The show's songs pay homage to musica americana of its time, from barbershop to doo-wop with many stops in between.

Girard's Nude is set in 1953 in Waldenford, Pennsylvania, USA, where girdles are tight and morals even tighter. Middle-aged Ethel Evans meets Girard, a famous French artist who wants her to pose for him. In the nude. Ethel agrees, but needs to avoid scandalization from her many nosy friends and neighbors, and particularly her husband. Ooh la la!

Performances of Girard's Nude will take place September 6th-22nd at Kettle Moraine Playhouse, located at 204 Kettle Moraine Dr S in Slinger, WI. The theater seats 66 patrons and offers refreshments before the show and during intermission. Tickets are $20 and are available now at www.theater-red.com

About Theater RED: Founded in 2013 by local actors Christopher Elst and Marcee

Doherty-Elst, Theater RED is a registered LLC that produces theatre in southeastern

Wisconsin. Each production addresses three founding tenets: substantial roles for women, growth in craft for artists, and new works by promising artists. www.theater-red.com

About Kettle Moraine Players: Since 2006, the Kettle Moraine Players (KMP) have been

providing the Greater Kettle Moraine area with a wide variety of entertaining and engaging non-musical productions. As a traveling theatre company, KMP attracts talent from all across southeastern Wisconsin, and their productions have been staged in many fine communities, including Campbellsport, Fond du Lac, Kewaskum and Hartford. Community involvement and volunteerism have been the cornerstone of this creative organization since its inception. KMP prides itself on not only the quality of their performances but also the camaraderie and fun that is generated along the way. www.kmplayhouse.com





