The SideNotes Cabaret Opens 15th Season With ROCK 'N ROLL ROYALTY

The show runs October 13-16, 2022 in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater of Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.

Sep. 22, 2022  

The SideNotes Cabaret opens its 15th season with ROCK 'N ROLL ROYALTY, a tribute to The Kings Of rock from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. The show runs October 13-16, 2022 in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater of Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.

Headlining the show are two area favorites: RYAN CHARLES and Johnny Rodgers. CHARLES has been in several of Sunset's Musical MainStage concerts and is known from his work with In Tandem Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, and Boulevard Theatre. He also performs as featured singer with Platinum show band and North Coast Orchestra big band.

ROGERS is an internationally celebrated singer-songwriter, pianist, Broadway veteran, and recording artist. He has earned New York's Nightlife, Bistro, and MAC awards for performances at Carnegie Hall, and his songwriting has been recognized with Billboard and ASCAP Foundation awards.

The show is written and directed by SideNotes Producer Peggy Peterson RYAN.

The duo will be accompanied by an outstanding quartet of musicians. Music Director and keyboardist SAM STEFFKE is a three-time WAMI award-winning pianist and a graduate of Berklee College of Music. Bassist Hal Miller has performed with many jazz notables and is Associate Music Professor at MATC. Guitarist JIM DRESSER manages and performs with The Vibratones, a group that covers blues and jazz standards. Drummer Jim Ryan appears with several big bands and maintains a private drum instruction studio.

Performances of ROCK 'N ROLL ROYALTY are Thursday through Saturday October 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. andSunday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunset Playhouse is celebrating its 63nd season and, in addition to the six SideNotes Cabarets, offers eight productions in the Furlan Auditorium, six Musical MainStage concerts, and three shows in the bug in a rug Children's Theater series. To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall Street, Elm Grove, WI 53122. 262-782-4430

For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291.


