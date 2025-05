Spotlight: YOU CANâ€™T STOP THE BEAT at Rhode Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to dance your heart out with Hairspray the Musical — the big, bold, and beautiful Broadway hit that’s bursting with laughter, love, and irresistible rhythm brought to you by the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha!

Follow Tracy Turnblad, a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair), as she fights for equality, follows her heart, and shakes up 1960s Baltimore one dance at a time. With catchy tunes, dazzling choreography, and a whole lot of heart, Hairspray is the feel-good show of the season!

Don’t miss your chance to join the party — because in Hairspray, everyone’s

welcome on the dance floor!

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, May 2, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 3, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 4, 2:00pm

Friday, May 9, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 10, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 11, 2:00pm

Friday, May 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 17, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 18, 2:00pm

The Hairspray Sock Hop

Friday, May 2nd at 5:30pm



