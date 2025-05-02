Spotlight: YOU CANâ€™T STOP THE BEAT at Rhode Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to dance your heart out with Hairspray the Musical â€” the big, bold, and beautiful Broadway hit thatâ€™s bursting with laughter, love, and irresistible rhythm brought to you by the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha!

Follow Tracy Turnblad, a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair), as she fights for equality, follows her heart, and shakes up 1960s Baltimore one dance at a time. With catchy tunes, dazzling choreography, and a whole lot of heart, Hairspray is the feel-good show of the season!

Donâ€™t miss your chance to join the party â€” because in Hairspray, everyoneâ€™s

welcome on the dance floor!

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, May 2, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 3, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 4, 2:00pm

Friday, May 9, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 10, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 11, 2:00pm

Friday, May 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 17, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 18, 2:00pm

The Hairspray Sock Hop

Friday, May 2nd at 5:30pm

Â

Comments