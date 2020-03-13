Skylight Music Theatre Announces Free KidsWrites Performance

Skylight Music Theatre announced a free performance of the 2020 KidsWrites Touring Show. The event is an educational performance that transforms uncorrected 4th-7th student written works into a musical revue. KidsWrites: Me, Myself, & I! will be presented on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Five Skylight performers bring students' writing to life through creative storytelling, dance, and vocals. Students wrote their pieces during a three-day workshop led by Skylight's talented teaching artists. Out of over 2,500 submissions, 36 were selected to create this year's KidsWrites. With some of the pieces, Skylight pairs students' writing with professional composers to create musical numbers.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to donate cash or check to Skylight's Education programming which serves over 14,000 Milwaukee Public School Children annually. Please note that while the performance is free, reservations are requested.

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director, Michael Unger said, "We are proud to continue Skylight's phenomenal KidsWrites program. Amazing young minds created the words that are the real heartbeat of the program. I can only imagine their pride when they see their words come to life in the performance and, in many instances, turned into songs written by professional composers. These young writers bring humor, as well as more challenging topics that children face every day. Theatre education must be all about instilling confidence and pride in the youth who are watching and who contribute to the show. I cannot imagine a better opportunity that allows children to laugh, listen, and learn simultaneously."

KidsWrites: Me, Myself, & I! is supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.

Admission is free but reservations are requested here: https://bit.ly/2W65HkB Seating is general admission. For more information call the Box Office (414) 291-7800.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You