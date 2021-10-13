STEEL MAGNOLIAS Team Truvy Awards Honors Milwaukee Area Salons

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will honor four salon honorees and eight salon honorable mentions with the Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards during the run of Steel Magnolias, November 9 - December 5, 2021. Team Truvy Awards selected salons were nominated by community members and exemplify the values of dedication to their clients and community and a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. A committee of local leaders and Milwaukee Rep staff have selected the following salons to be recognized as Team Truvy Awards honorees and honorable mentions. All selected salons serve the greater Milwaukee community and work towards the betterment of our city.

Honorees:

Beauty Masters Salon and Spa, 8024 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223; www.facebook.com/BMasters8024

Bijou Nails and Company, 2107 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212; www.styleseat.com/m/v/nailsbybijou

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique, 6330 W Greenfield Ave, Unit 102, West Allis, WI 53214; www.lulamaespa.com

Mr. Dexter's Hair Salon, 5615 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Honorable Mentions:

Beauty, 1633 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202; www.beautymilwaukee.com

Celebrity Status Barber and Beauty, 2500 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226; www.celebritystatusmkemayfair.com

Cheveux, 2425 N 124th St, Ste I, Brookfield, WI 53005; www.cheveuxbrookfield.com

Curly Hair Extraordinaire, 1728 N Franklin Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202; www.curlyhairmke.com

DeRiah Boutique Salon, 10526 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092; www.deriah.com

Foiled Hair Salon, 331 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204; www.facebook.com/foiledhairsalon

Gee's Clippers, 2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212; www.geesclippers.com

Taylor & Burton, 3405 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207; www.taylorandburton.com

"The salons picked for the Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards are truly making a difference in our community, and embody the love, joy and friendship we see in the play," said Milwaukee Rep Artistic Producer and Steel Magnolias Director Laura Braza. "It's inspiring to see the art we create onstage reflected in real life, which is why we are so excited to uplift and honor these fabulous salons who are making an impact."

Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards honorees and honorable mentions will be recognized at the opening night of Steel Magnolias on Friday, November 12, 2021 and their work will be highlighted throughout the run of the show. Follow along on Milwaukee Rep's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MilwRep for updates.

Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a hilarious story of love, loss and enduring friendship. In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop-where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.

Steel Magnolias is sponsored by WE Energies, Executive Producers Cheryl and Bill Guc with Associate Producer Dr. Eric Durant.

Steel Magnolias runs November 9- December 5, 2021 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, November 12 at 8:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.