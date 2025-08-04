Review: Rejoicify! WICKED is Back in Milwaukee

Let us be glad, let us be grateful—Wicked is back in Milwaukee through August 17th. That’s a long run by Milwaukee standards, which means lots of opportunities to see this cultural phenomenon.



True, Wicked has always been a phenomenon in its own pre-social media way, but it’s safe to say Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have catapulted the material to staggering heights since the first film’s release last year. With the world of Wicked amplified, the stage show is drawing everyone from Broadway devotees to Jonathan Bailey fangirls.



On press night, Milwaukee's Marcus Center was packed with people decked out in their Glinda- or Elphaba-coded pinks and greens. Concessions include signature drinks in those same signature colors. The vibe was buzzy, frothy fun—loads of women out for a ladies night at the theater, scads of young girls dressed to the nines.



From what I saw, the people were left totally thrilled by this touring production, leaping to their feet with thunderous applause at the final curtain call. And it was earned. This Wicked ticks all the necessary boxes: fantastic leads, swoony Fiyero, lush costumes, seamless practical effects. It’s all here, just like we’ve come to expect since Wicked’s 2003 debut.



First, the leads: Jessie Davidson as Elphaba and Zoe Jensen as Glinda, both citing these roles as childhood dreams-come-true in their program bio. Jensen kicks off the show with “No One Mourns the Wicked,” which is maybe Glinda’s trickiest song and one, I imagine, only a very fair few can simply breeze through. For Jensen, the opening number is solid enough, but she really comes alive throughout the show in both voice, comedic instincts, mannerisms, and overall panache. She’s a sincere delight as the “good witch.”



While the character of Elphaba is seen as the less-fun one, Davidson does a fantastic job at finding the humor and highlighting the drama. With Davidson, Elphaba’s swings from deadpan delivery to cackling “wicked witch” are in expert hands. And that breeziness of voice so few can claim? Davidson is one of the few. Every note seems effortless. She busts out the gate with a big, beautiful, belt-y “The Wizard and I” and never looks back or slows down.



Both Davidson and Jensen play very close to the source, giving us a duo faithful to the material with barely a hint of stylistic interpretations. While it can be refreshing to hear some newness in the song vocals, like in the film, it’s also not necessary. Davidson in particular seems to stick to the Idina Menzel playbook, and she’s flawless while doing so. In short, this Elphaba and Glinda give the people exactly what they want.



The next box to tick when giving people what they want: a dreamy Fiyero. Ethan Kirschbaum is notably tall, then backs up his height with the requisite suave, magnetic charisma and a voice to match. It’s a treat to watch Glinda and Elphie fall for him—but at the end of the day, it’s the girls’ show.



Visually, Wicked is eye-popping as ever. The costumes are lush and the practical effects hold up. The choreography—and dancers themselves—match the other visuals in their magnificent quality. I do wonder if there is a re-imagining around the bend, once the movie buzz has come and gone. But for now, I had as much fun as ever trying to choose my favorite Emerald City costume (verdict: the Eliza Doolittle-ish ones).



So, now is your chance to see Wicked on stage, Milwaukee. To revisit an old favorite. To get jazzed before the release of Wicked: For Good—and get to know the source material. If you enjoy the movie but are new to Broadway, let this be your gateway.



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus