Photo Flash: LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Opens Tonight at First Stage

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS, a family- friendly, fun world premiere musical, comes to First Stage tonight!

In THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS audiences will learn the legend of the three fierce warriors who started the popular game: from the Kingdom of Backyard came Rock, from the Empire of Mom's Home Office came Paper and from a messy village in the Junk Drawer Realm came Scissors. They were the strongest, smartest and fastest in all the land. Though they searched far and wide for worthy opponents, no one could beat them. . . until they meet each other. What follows is a musical battle royale to see who will come out on top! This production features terrific, original music from classic rock to dance pop that will delight the entire family. Sponsored by The Molitor Foundation.

Based on the bestselling book by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Adam Rex, First Stage Playwright in Residence John Maclay wrote the book and lyrics with Eric Nordin, also doing music and lyrics.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Karen Estrada and cast

Karen Estrada and cast

Max Larson and Lamar Jefferson

Rick Pendzich and cast

Karen Estrada, Rick Pendzich and cast

Young Performers

Eloise Field and Lamar Jefferson

Rick Pendzich and cast





