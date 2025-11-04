Nathaniel Hackmann and More to Star in HELLENIKA at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hellenika, a bold new original musical set during the Golden Age of Athens, will have a special two-night engagement, January 30 – 31, 2026 in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, one of Milwaukee’s top live theater venues.

The public reading will be anchored by Broadway star Nathaniel Hackmann (Les Misérables, Back To The Future: The Musical) as Sokrates, alongside Chicago’s own Teagan Earley (EPIC: The Musical, Lady M: The Macbeth Musical) as Aspasia, Sokrates’ unheralded muse and intellectual equal. In addition to Hackmann and Earley, the reading will feature Jimmy Award-winner Christian Spaay as the statesman Perikles, Ekene Ikegwuani as the narrator Plato, and Joey Chelius as Athens’ bad boy Alcibiades.

The musical chronicles the final years of Sokrates’ life, examining the timeless themes of justice, power, rhetoric, and truth, within the context of the world’s first democracy. Several songs have already been released and are available to listen to now, including “Wonder,” “Ignorance,” and “The Ladder of Love.”