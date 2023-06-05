Milwaukee's First Stage to Offer Acting Course At Racine's The Prairie School This Month

First Stage's Theater in Education Department is leading a one-week Introduction to Acting course, hosted by The Prairie School in Racine, WI.

Students of all experience levels in grades 4 - 7 are invited to The Prairie School to begin their journeys as actors. Students will develop their beginning acting skills through the exploration of movement and voice, participation in ensemble exercises, character walks, text analysis and ultimately, the creation of original characters.

Wraparound care is available through Prairie's Hawks' Haven Day Camp.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Name of Event: First Stage Intro to Acting Course at The Prairie School

Date: June 26 - 30, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Cost: $250/student

Location: The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, Racine, WI 53402

Website: firststage.org/schools-educators/intro-to-acting-at-the-prairie-school/

Email: education@firststage.org

Phone: (414) 267-2746

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org