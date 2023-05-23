Milwaukee's First Stage Summer Theater Academy to Run June Through August

Two-week, three-week and four-week full-day options are offered for students entering grades 5 - 12 this fall.

First Stage Theater Academy is offering its Summer Academy programs beginning Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Summer Academy classes will follow First Stage's curriculum of Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation and more led by professional theater artists, fostering life skills through stage skills.

Two-week, three-week and four-week full-day options are offered for students entering grades 5 - 12 this fall. Students entering grades 3 - 4 may choose between one-week and two-week, full-day sessions. One-week, half-day sessions are offered to student entering grades K4 - 2.

Summer Academy classes for young people on the autism spectrum - part of First Stage's Next Stepsprogram - will be held August 14 - 24, 2023 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Cost: $175 - $750 depending upon the length of classes. Payment plans and financial assistance is available.

Website: For the full list of Summer Academy classes and to register, please visit: firststage.org/summer

Phone: (414) 267-2970

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3 - 18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).firststage.org



Recommended For You