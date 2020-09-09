Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Virtual New Play Reading of APOLLO AND THE TRIALS OF HERCULES

The reading will take place Sept. 11 - 13, 2020.

APOLLO AND THE TRIALS OF HERCULES is a new play by First Stage Resident Playwright John Maclay and Joe Foust. This reading is directed by First Stage alumni Elyse Edelman and Hal Sansone. Audiences can stream this new play reading anytime between September 11 - 13 for no cost on First Stage's YouTube channel, and then participate in a live online discussion with the writers and directors on Sunday, September 13 at 7 pm, also on YouTube. Audiences must register for the live online discussion at www.firststage.org/foundry to receive the unique YouTube link.

Apollo's father has gone missing and the 14-year-old is trying to find answers - to who they are, who they will become, but mostly what happened to their Mythology professor father? Suddenly Apollo is swept away on the adventure of a lifetime where all things become clear. OK to be honest, things get really confusing for a while - there's the Underworld, different gods appearing, a Cyclops - but ultimately Apollo finds the path forward. From the writing team that brought you the rollicking adventure ROBIN HOOD comes another instant classic filled with mischief, mayhem, fighting, fury and just pure fun. For families with young people ages 9 - 18+.

This new play reading is part of First Stage's Foundry Stage Series, a series of new play readings and productions that promises to spark conversations and deepen the shared theater experience, as well as showcase emerging plays and artists at First Stage. This new play reading is also one of several Signature Theater Experiences offered virtually at First Stage this season, through its new virtual performance series.

Cost: Free

Location: Online at www.youtube.com/firststage

Website: www.FirstStage.org/foundry

Phone: (414) 267-2961

Name of Event: New Play Reading of APOLLO AND THE TRIALS OF HERCULES

Date: Streaming September 11 - 13, 2020 on YouTube (www.youtube.com/firststage) with live online discussion on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 7 pm.

