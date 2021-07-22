Marcus Performing Arts Center Reveals 2021/2022 Arts & Culture Programming

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces a diverse lineup of programming coming to the stage beginning this fall for the 2021/2022 arts season, reaffirming the MPAC's commitment to providing programming that reflects the Milwaukee community. Performances include three new series - Jazz, Dance and National Geographic LIVE - as well as a significantly expanded MPAC Presents lineup of nationally and internationally celebrated artists. This diverse programming brings to the community some of the most significant artists in their fields to engage and entertain audiences throughout the season.

"As a performing arts center in a vibrant major city, it is our mission to bring the best of the performing arts to Milwaukee. It also remains critically important to us that our programming represents the racial and ethnic diversity of Milwaukee County," said Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram. "MPAC's expanded arts and culture programming does just that with a mix of artists and art forms from across the country and beyond."

This programming supports the organization's REDI Action Plan in the areas of representation, inclusion and investment, helping fulfill the goal to have a minimum of 30% of MPAC Presents annual programming presented by nationally and internationally celebrated BIPOC artists, as well as investing in programs that remove barriers to participation, such as the new Student Matinee offerings.

Financial support for 2021/2022 MPAC Presents programming is provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Herzfeld Foundation and Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.

The 2021/2022 MPAC Presents subscription and single tickets go on sale to the public July 22 at 10 a.m. Special pricing is in place for Jazz, Dance, National Geographic LIVE Series purchases and single ticket purchases of any three or more individual events.

Single tickets for MPAC Presents shows range from $25 to $109 depending on show and seating location. Subscription packages start at $65, representing discounts of 15% to 30% off single ticket purchases. Subscriber benefits include access to the VIP Donor Lounge, invitation to exclusive subscriber events and priority access to all newly-announced shows. Special pricing is also available to groups of 10 or more.

For more information about 2021/2022 MPAC Arts & Culture programming, visit: MarcusCenter.org/series/MPAC-Presents.