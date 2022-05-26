Marcella Kearns Announces Career Transition From Milwaukee Chamber Theatre To Forward Theater In Madison

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Associate Artistic Director, Marcella Kearns, has announced that she will step down following the 2021-2022 Season after 10 years of service. Kearns will transition this summer to her, in her own words, "other favorite Wisconsin theatre company," Forward Theater Company in Madison, where she will assume the part-time role of Artistic Associate.

"Marcy is an exceptionally skilled theater-maker across a wide variety of disciplines-actor, director, educator, new play developer, administrator, and community connector-and matches that craft with an incredibly curious and hungry mind and spirit. As truly sorry as we are to see her go, I'm looking forward to seeing what greater impacts she's able to make on our statewide theater community in a position that allows for wider exploration of her full skillset than MCT's growth trajectory allows. And I'm even more thrilled that we at MCT-staff, artists, and audiences alike-are still going to hold onto our connection with her and all the good she brings through various shorter-term projects and residencies," shared MCT Artistic Director Brent Hazelton.

In her role at MCT, Kearns guided and mentored thousands of students and artists through the Young Playwrights Festival, Montgomery Davis Play Development Series, and in-school and continuing education programming, in addition to providing literary support of staged productions including audience guides, talkbacks, and pre-show discussions. She will continue in her role at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre through June 30, 2022, before fully transitioning into her new position. Milwaukee will remain her home base as she continues her multidisciplinary work and artistic pursuits. "In addition to her expertise, Marcy has brought warmth, camaraderie, and consistency to MCT, especially during these last two challenging years," said MCT Managing Director Amy Salat. "She has been both a colleague and a friend to everyone who has had the pleasure to work alongside her."

Some of her best memories have been exploring connections between MCT and other cultural and educational organizations: supervising a partner project with First Stage's Young Company in understudying MCT's production of GREAT EXPECTATIONS; partnering with Forward (Wisconsin Wrights) to shepherd a second workshop of Erica Berman's NO WAKE, which subsequently received its world premiere at MCT; and working with Our Next Generation students in a multi-year partnership of workshops and trips to productions. Above all, she celebrates the opportunity of producing MCT's biennial Young Playwrights Showcase offered to provide multiple emerging actors, directors, stage managers, and designers their first professional credits and teen writers a platform and voice.

Marcy has been deeply involved with Forward Theater Company since its founding in 2009. She's appeared onstage in their productions of 44 PLAYS FOR 44 PRESIDENTS, VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE, and LIFE SUCKS, and worked with FTC as a dramaturg and in various other capacities. As Artistic Associate, Marcy will work closely with Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray on artistic planning and casting and take a leadership role in FTC's new work development and outreach efforts.

"Marcy Kearns has been one of my most treasured colleagues for over a decade," said Uphoff Gray. "I'm thrilled that she will be working more closely with Forward, and we're excited to see how her talents help us to grow. In addition, MCT has always been one of our closest collaborators, and I am sure that this staffing transition will only deepen the ties between our two companies."

"Both MCT and FTC have long been champions for Wisconsin's theater professionals, and advocates for greater collaboration across the state," she said. "Marcy Kearns' career is a beautiful example of the artistic growth possible here in the Midwest, and all of our companies have benefitted-and will continue to benefit-from her commitment to our field and to our region."

Founded in 1975 by Montgomery Davis and Ruth Schudson, guided until 2020 by Michael Wright and Kirsten Finn, and now led by Brent Hazelton and Amy A. Salat, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) partners with other arts organizations, community-based organizations, and universities to produce thought-provoking productions and innovative outreach programs on an intimate, human scale. As a leader in developing Milwaukee and Wisconsin's theater community, MCT provides regular employment and a stable artistic home to local theatre professionals through a five-play subscription season, the Young Playwrights Festival (YPF), and the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series (MDPDS). MCT performs at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and is a proud Member Group of the United Performing Arts Fund.

Founded in 2009, FTC creates a home base for Wisconsin theater professionals and audiences that expands the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area. This company was built on a commitment to the civic life of the Madison community, with a focus on creating jobs for many of the talented actors, designers, technicians, directors, and other theater artists who live in Wisconsin. They are a proud resident organization in the Overture Center of the Arts, providing opportunities for artists and audiences to explore contemporary works and provoke conversations about the issues that matter the most.