Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Marcus Performing Arts Center Form Partnership

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announced a new partnership, working together to help grant wishes for local children battling critical illnesses and giving wish kids and their families unique opportunities to engage in the arts in Milwaukee.



Throughout the 2023/24 performance season, wish families will be invited to participate in a variety of Family Nights hosted by the Marcus Performing Arts Center. MPAC's Family Nights program is an interactive experience designed to create lasting memories through special family-friendly activities that provide deeper connections to the performances on stage.



“The Marcus Performing Arts Center is committed to continuing our work of partnering with local organizations to create unique and special opportunities through the arts,” stated Kevin Giglinto, Marcus Performing Arts Center President & CEO. “We look forward to working with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin throughout the year to grant wishes with memorable experiences.”



The first Family Nights will take place on Tuesday, October 17 in conjunction with opening night of Disney's ALADDIN, part of the 2023/24 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center. Local wish families will attend a pre-show dinner and receive complimentary tickets to the performance to experience the magic of Broadway. Additional Family Nights will be held throughout the season at B—The Underwater Bubble Show, The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!, and Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Marcus Performing Arts Center to help grant wishes,” said Make-A-Wish Wisconsin President & CEO, Patti Gorsky. “Wishes come in all shapes and sizes, and working with the arts community to create life-changing wishes will make a big difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.”



In addition to the granting of wishes through special performances and the Family Nights program, a giveback program through select ticket purchases to these shows will raise funds to benefit future wish kids.



As part of the partnership, MPAC will donate back to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin a portion of each ticket sold (ranging from $3-$11 per ticket sold depending on ticket price) through this special link to select evening performances (October 17, 18, 19, or 22) of Disney's ALADDIN at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Limited tickets are available, subject to availability, and must be purchased by October 10.



“Mars Family Foundation is proud to support this meaningful collaborative partnership between the Marcus Performing Arts Center and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin,” said Mars Family Foundation Founder Sean Mars. “We recognize the positive impact that both organizations have on our region, particularly around accessibility and inclusion of all.”



Tickets for B—The Underwater Bubble Show, The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!, and Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr. are on sale now. To benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, tickets can be purchased by visiting www.MarcusCenter.org/mcaccess and entering the code WISH. For assistance, please call 414-273-7207.