Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Milwaukee, WI Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carly Irland - W.O.M.A.N - A CABARET - Waukesha Civic Theatre 36%

Patrice L. Hood - W.O.M.A.N - A CABARET - Waukesha Civic Theatre 27%

Carolyn Wehner - IT'S MY PARTY - Sunset Playhouse 25%

Eleri Ward - SOLO CONCERT - The Backroom @ Colectivo 12%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Weissert - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 21%

Ami Majeskie - THE PROM - Greendale Community Theater 17%

SaraLynn Evenson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 11%

Kristin Pope - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Theatre 8%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 6%

Ami Majeskie - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 5%

Tori Watson - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Callie Gudmundson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 5%

Emily Mertens - 12TH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - The Malthouse: Home of the Haylofters 4%

Shanna VanDerwerker - THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Theatre 3%

Katelin Zelon - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 3%

Celeste DuPuis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

JoAnn M. Hunter - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Sonya Thompson - BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 2%

Celeste DuPuis and Mackenzie Aliosi - WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Co. 1%

Celeste DuPuis - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Khalia Davis - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Tara Jean Vallee - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Thestre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Quinn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 15%

Sarah Jo Martens - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Sarah Jo Martens - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 7%

Brandon Kirkham - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 7%

Nikki Heiniger - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 5%

Yvonne Miranda - THE HOBBIT - First Stage 5%

Eric Welch - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 5%

Serena Abel - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - 12 ANGRY MEN - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Cynthia Nordstrom - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Theresa Ham - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - First Stage 3%

Kristina Sneshkoff - EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Theresa Ham - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 3%

Jazmin Aurora Medina - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 2%

Mary Seigel - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Amelia Strahan - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 2%

Mary Seagel - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Jazmin Aurora Medina - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 2%

Mary Seigel - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Jason Orlenko - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Jason Orlanko - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Kenann Quander - BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 1%

Katlyn Rogers Kelly - HOLMES AND WATSON - Acacia Theater Company 1%

Amelia Strahan - MACBETH - Summit Players Theatre 1%

Jazmin Aurora Medina - CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - First Stage 1%



Best Dance Production

SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theatre 59%

CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 41%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chynna Chung - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 16%

Ami Majeski - RENT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 11%

Breanne Brennan & Sandra Renick - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Tommy Lueck - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 9%

Amanda Rosmann - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 6%

Karl Miller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Phil Stepanski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Tommy Novak - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 4%

Jeff Frank - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 4%

Lindsey Bahr - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 3%

Michael Pocaro - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Ed Flesch - THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Theatre 3%

Randall Dodge - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Randall Dodge - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 3%

JoAnn M. Hunter - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Kara Ernst-Schalk - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Eric Welch - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Samantha Montgomery - BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 2%

Robert Hurd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Gustavo Zajac - EVITA - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Eric Welch - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 1%

Michael Unger - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 1%

Amy Bates - 12TH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - The Malthouse: Home of the Haylofters 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sandra Baker-Renick - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Jennifer Dobby - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre 15%

Jeff Frank - THE HOBBIT - First Stage 8%

Karen Estrada - LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 7%

Michael Unger - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

James Baker Jr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Josh Scheibe - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 5%

Brian Zelinski - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Kimberly Laberge - STUPID F**KING BIRD - Placeholder Players 5%

Adrianna Jones - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Fleeing Artists Theatre 5%

David Cecsarini - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 3%

Cheryl Lynn Bruce - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 3%

Bill Hitt - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Black Box Studio Theatre 3%

Andrea Ewald - BLOODY MURDER - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Carol Dolphin - SPIDER'S WEB - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Molly Rhode - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - First Stage 2%

Mary MacDonald Kerr - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 2%

Maureen Kilmurry - MACBETH - Summit Players Theatre 2%

ML Cogar - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 2%



Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players 11%

SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre 7%

MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Theatre 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

NOISES OFF - Skylight Theatre Company 3%

THE HOBBIT - First Stage 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 2%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

SUPER YOU - Skylight Theatre Company 2%

CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Theatre 1%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Fleeing Artists Theatre 1%

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Co 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Padovano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players 12%

Breanne Brennan - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Abby Wass - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 8%

Jason Fassl - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 7%

Ryan Rosmann - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 7%

Jim Padovano - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Breanne Brennan - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

Mike Van Dreser - 12 ANGRY MEN - Waukesha Civic Theatre 5%

Zach Rutkiewicz - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 5%

Bryson Baumgartel - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 4%

Shane O'Neill - THE HOBBIT - First Stage 4%

Noele Stollmack - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 4%

Mark Morris - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Company 4%

Jim Padovano - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players 3%

Latrice Roderick - EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Zachary Hudzinski - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Black Box Studio Theatre 2%

Noele Stollmack - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 2%

Michael Van Dreser - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 2%

Mike Van Dreser - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Fleeing Artists Theatre 2%

Jim padavano - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Falls patio players 2%

Andrew F. Griffin - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Jim Padovano - BIG FISH - Wisconsin Lutheran High School 1%

Jamie Roderick - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 1%

Jamie Roderick - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players 20%

Mark Mrozek - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 10%

Ashley Makeever - RENT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

David Bonofiglio - EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 8%

Julie Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 7%

Mark Mrozek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 7%

Julie Johnson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 6%

Tracy Garon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 6%

Alex Chilsen - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 5%

Leisha Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 4%

Bryson Baumgartel - SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 4%

David Bonofiglio - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Christie Chiles Twillie - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Tracy Garon - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

Kurt Cowling - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Tracy Garon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 15%

SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 9%

THE PROM - Greendale Community Theater 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 7%

RENT - Waukesha Civic Theatre 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 4%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theater 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Theatre 2%

EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 1%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

SUPER YOU - Skylight Theatre Company 30%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage 26%

GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 16%

A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 15%

12TH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - The Malthouse: Home of the Haylofters 10%

RALPH KERWINEO AND THE REFINING INFLUENCE OF SKIRTS - Inspiration Studios 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Mahlum - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players 13%

Evelyn Maassen - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Eric Nelson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 7%

Jamie Fry - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 6%

Courtney Brady - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Theatre 4%

Suze Falk - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Alyssa Higley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 4%

Aaron Kohlmeier - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 3%

Aidan Black - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 3%

Molly Kempfer - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Glor - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 2%

Riley Luettgen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Kathy Pyeatt - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Bree Below - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 2%

Ryan McNeil - ADDAMS FAMILY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Justin Welch - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Marilyn White - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Lily Nielsen - DAD’S SEASON TICKETS - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Doug Clemons - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 1%

Silver Anderson - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage 1%

Jenna Martinez - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

James Carrington - BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 1%

Sarah Zapiain - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 1%

Eric Welch - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alexander Ebert - LOMBARDI - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 13%

Christopher Orth - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players 13%

Adam Frontera - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Lake Country Playhouse 12%

Morgan Gates - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre 10%

Mark Neufang - CLUE - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Angel Rivera - THE HOBBIT - First Stage 5%

Sarah Jo Martens - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 4%

Matt Daniels - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 4%

Jada Jackson - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 4%

Zach Woods - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Paxton Haley - LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 3%

Mary Grace Seigel - STUPID F**KING BIRD - Placeholder Players 3%

Morgan Gates - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Sunset Playhouse 2%

Cassandra Bissell - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 2%

Jovon Serrano - THREE VIEWINGS - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 2%

Josh Scheibe - HOLMES AND WATSON - Acacia Theater Company 2%

Mack Bates - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Black Box Studio Theatre 2%

Mike Owens - BLOODY MURDER - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Nate Press - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Sunset Playhouse 1%

Brian Maxwell - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Bette VonGunten - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Black Box Studio Theatre 1%

Neil Brookshire - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 1%

Mark Ulrich - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 1%

Paula Nordwig - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Susie Duecker - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre 16%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - First Stage 14%

BLOODY MURDER - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 8%

ON GOLDEN POND - Falls patio players 8%

NOISES OFF - Skylight Theatre Company 6%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 5%

THE HOBBIT - First Stage 5%

SPIDER'S WEB - Sunset Playhouse 4%

STUPID F**KING BIRD - Placeholder Players 3%

SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 3%

CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 2%

GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 2%

HOLMES AND WATSON - Acacia Theater Company 2%

MACBETH - Summit Players Theatre 2%

THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 1%

THREE VIEWINGS - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - First Stage 1%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Black Box Studio Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Ebert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 15%

Megan Wells & Chris Celestin - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Katie Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 10%

Jim Padovano - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players 9%

Adam hastings - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Falls patio players 6%

Brandon Kirkham - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 6%

Robert Sagadin - INTO THE WOODS - Forte Theatre Company 6%

Matt Carr - CLUE - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Todd Rosenthal - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 5%

David Pesci - ON GOLDEN POND - Falls patio players 4%

Edward Skinner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 4%

Kristin Ellert - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 3%

Ann Louizos - SUPERYOU - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Brian Sidney Bembridge - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 3%

Rick Rasmussen - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 2%

Kimberly Powers - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Katie Meylink - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Ron Scot Fry - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Erik D. Diaz - EVITA - Skylight Music Theater 1%

Katie Meylink - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Lisa Schlenker - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 1%

Robert Sagadin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 1%

Katie Meylink - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

Ken Martin - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Matasek - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players 19%

Breanne Breannan - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 18%

Scott Varga - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 18%

Breanne Brennan - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 7%

Chad Parsley - SUPERYOU - Skylight Music Theater 7%

Ben Scheff - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 7%

Zach Rutkiewicz - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 7%

Josh Schmidt - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 5%

Josh Schmidt - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 5%

Joanna Lynne Staub - A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 4%

David Cecsarini - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 2%

David Cecsarini - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brandon Torres - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 10%

Casey VanDam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Morgan Gates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse 6%

Nikki Kohlmeier - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 5%

Ashley Rodriguez - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 4%

Marcee Doherty-Elst - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Theatre 4%

Lauren DeGroot - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 4%

Morgan Gates - FIREBRINGER - Hi-Five Arts 4%

Emma Hipp - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Madison Nowak - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Outskirts Theater Co. 3%

Ryan Jay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Molly Kempfer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Kendall Yorkey - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Zach Thomas Woods - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 2%

Amanda Satchell - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Phil Stepanski - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Rick Pendzich - RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 2%

Marcee Doherty-Elst - THE MUSIC MAN - The Fireside Theatre 2%

Jordan James - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Jason Aaron - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 2%

Aiden Glor - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - LCL Alumni Theater 2%

Danny Polaski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Danny Polaski - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Lexi Cole Ellis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Oliver Kuhtz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josh Pope - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players 14%

Evie Maassen - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Max Christian Pink - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 8%

Alice Rivera - LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 5%

Alexa Farell - BOEING-BOEING - Summerstage of Delafield 5%

Tanya Tranberg - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Adam Raul Medina - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 4%

Cory Klein - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Suze Falk - CYMBELINE - Whirligig Productions 4%

Ali McCloud - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Zach Thomas Woods - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 3%

Mack Bates - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Malaina Moore - SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN - Next Act Theatre 3%

Becky Cofta - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 3%

Natalie Ford Sajack - THE HOBBIT - First Stage 2%

Grace Berendt - STUPID F**KING BIRD - Placeholder Players 2%

Natalie Ottman - LITTLE WOMEN - First Stage 2%

Jake Horstmeier - NOISES OFF - Skylight Music Theater 2%

Zach Thomas Woods - CYMBELINE - Optimist Theater - Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Evelyn Ewald - BLOODY MURDER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Elisabeth Markman - OUR TOWN - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Eva Nimmer - GOD'S SPIES - Next Act Theatre 1%

Mark Corkins - THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS - Next Act Theatre 1%

Christy Miceli - THREE VIEWINGS - Kettle Moraine Playhouse 1%

Mary Grace Seigel - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Boulevard Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre 20%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 18%

THE HOBBIT - First Stage 13%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES - First Stage 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Bombshell Theatre Company 9%

THE DESCENDANTS - Sunset Playhouse 8%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL - First Stage 7%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage 4%

SUPERYOU - Skylight Theatre Company 4%

A JOLLY HOLIDAY - Skylight Music Theater 3%

CYMBELINE - Shakespeare in the Park 3%

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - First Stage 2%