Cast And Creative Team Announced For PRELUDE TO A KISS A MUSICAL At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Prelude to a Kiss a musical featuring book by celebrated playwright Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé (Amélie) and lyrics by Sean Hartley (Little Women) and Daniel Messé.

Due to the construction of Milwaukee Rep's new home in the Associated Bank Theater Center, Prelude to a Kiss a musical will be performed at the Harris Theater at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr, Brookfield) September 10 – October 19, 2024.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical cast features local favorites, Broadway legends and newcomers ready to take the reins, including Andrew Montgomery Coleman (Rent and The Three Musketeers, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Taylor, Milwaukee's own Jonathan Gillard Daly (over 25 years as an actor at Milwaukee Rep), as Julius, Julie Garnyé (Come from Away Nat'l Tour) as Leah, Bella Hicks (Waitress Nat'l tour) as Ensemble, Caitlin Houlahan (Girl From The North Country and Waitress on Broadway) as Rita, Chris McCarrell (Marius in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway and off-Broadway) as Peter, James Moye (Million Dollar Quartet, Broadway) as Rita's Dad, Caroline Pernick (Million Dollar Quartet, South Coast Rep) as Ensemble, Robert Zelaya (Kinky Boots Nat'l tour) as Ensemble and Tony Award-winning actress Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier on Broadway) as Rita's Mom.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical's design and creative team includes director Kenneth Ferrone (The Wanderer, Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical and producer of Annie Live!, RENT and Grease Live! on FOX and NBC) with directorial contributions from David Ivers (South Coast Rep Artistic Director), music director Wiley Deweese (Girl from the North Country and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway), choreographer Julia Rhoads (founding artistic director, Lucky Plush Productions), set designer Scott Davis (Run Bambi Run, Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Milwaukee Rep), costume designs by Linda Cho (Tony Award winner for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Tony nomination for Anastasia) and Herin Kaputkin, lighting designer Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista on Broadway), sound designer Andrea Allmond (The Search for Signs of Life in the Intelligent Universe, Mark Taper CTG), projection designer Yee Eun Nam (Nina Simone: Four Women, South Coast Rep), orchestrator Greg Pliska, vocal arrangements by Wiley Deweese and Daniel Messé, dramaturg Andy Knight, associate director Kim Martin-Cotten, associate music director Nick Kassoy, copyist Jordon Cunningham, associate lighting designer Maximo Grano De Oro and Mark Johnson is the production stage manager.

JZ Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA handled casting with additional casting by Joanne DeNaut, CSA and Jonathan Hetler.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical takes Lucas' acclaimed romantic comedy to new heights in this World Premiere that refreshes and elevates its fairy tale love story. When a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita's wedding, the boundaries of true love are tested, taking the couple on a fantastic journey of self-discovery. Adapted from the Tony-nominated play by Broadway great Craig Lucas with a breathtaking score by Daniel Messé and Sean Hartley, you'll love this powerfully moving musical that gives the phrase “for better or worse” new meaning.

The original Prelude to a Kiss play by Craig Lucas premiered at South Coast Rep in 1988. It went to Broadway, where it received a Tony Award nomination and a Pulitzer Prize nomination, before moving to Hollywood to become a feature film starring Alec Baldwin and Meg Ryan.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical is presented by David Kundert with corporate sponsor BMO Harris, Executive Producers Melanie and Steve Booth, Andrea and Tony Bryant, Michael G. Carter, Sandy and Bill Haack. Associate Producers include Dr. Eric Durant and Scott Swickard, Kerryann Hase Minton and Joe Minton, Diane and Clark Slipher. A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production, Prelude to a Kiss a musical is a co-production with South Coast Repertory.

Purhcase tickets to Prelude to a Kiss a musical online here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

