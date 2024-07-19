Review: RIP — A MUSICAL COMEDY OF LIFE & DEATH at Next Act Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"RIP — A Musical Comedy of Life & Death” put- the fun in funeral, along with all the feels, when it had its world premiere in Milwaukee last week.

Set in the fictional McCobb (say it outloud) Mortuary in Wisconsin, the story follows 10 characters - living, dead and uncommited – as they reflect on life, death, regrets and legacy.

There is compassion, bitterness, greed, surprise and romance! Even some groaner Dad (dead?) jokes.

“RIP” was created by a Milwaukee retired marketing executive, Robert Grede, who wrote the book, as well as the music and lyrics for the 16 songs. It’s not surprising then that – written by a retired marketer –the lyrics stand out. Director Alan Piotrowicz guides a large cast that delivers heartfelt, lively performances – including a “zombie dance.”

The cast of RIP features local and regional talent, including a soulful Ethan Smith, as Vic Fenestra, a forlorn mortician’s apprenticed dealing with a failed marriage and an uncertain future. The rest of the cast: Shayne Patrick, Elisebeth Sparks, Taylor Miñan, Cory J. O’Donnell, Tom Marks - and Stephanie Bescht and Krista Rose, who play dual roles (one alive, one not so much).

Miñan, Bescht and Rose shined as an impromptu ghoul group – blending beautiful voices.

Kudos especially to Bescht and Rose. If you didn’t check the program, you’d never know they were playing dual roles. Costume designer Nikki Heiniger ably supported the illusion.

The rest of the production team includes music director Jessi Kolberg, choreographer (zombie dance) Ami Majeskie, scenic and lighting designer Colin Gawronski and sound designer Mike Van Dreser.

Caption: O’Donnell [John Doe], Taylor Miñan [Emily], Rose [Chrissie], Patrick [Mr. McCobb] and Bescht [Doris] “Doing the Zombie Dance.”

Photo by Stacy Kaat

