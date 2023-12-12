Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Larry Bell Selected as Inaugural Artist in Milwaukee Art Museum's Winter Series

The monumental piece made by the renowned artist in 2020 will be on view January 13–March 10, 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 2 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Review: Milwaukee Rep's CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant Photo 3 Review: Milwaukee Rep's CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant
BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

Larry Bell Selected as Inaugural Artist in Milwaukee Art Museum's Winter Series

This January, the Milwaukee Art Museum will launch its new Winter Series—an annual presentation highlighting works of art inspired by nature in the grand, light-filled Quadracci Pavilion—with the inaugural installation of Larry Bell’s Iceberg. The monumental piece made by the renowned artist in 2020 will be on view January 13–March 10, 2024, connecting the atrium of the Quadracci Pavilion’s Windhover Hall to its seasonal surroundings. Larry Bell’s Iceberg is free and open to the public.


A leading member of the California Light and Space Movement, Larry Bell (American, b. 1939) is known for his innovative sculptural experiments with light and perception, primarily through the medium of glass. By exploring its surface effects—how glass simultaneously reflects, absorbs, and transmits light—Bell produces spatial ambiguities that vacillate between the material and immaterial. Part of the artist’s Standing Wall series, which he began in the late 1960s, Iceberg includes four zig-zagged, free-standing panels—each seven feet tall at its pinnacle—made from two sheets of clear glass between which color film is placed. It will be set against the backdrop of the ever-changing Lake Michigan during the coldest months of the year, evoking the shape and shifting tones of floating ice forms and, incidentally, the effects of a changing climate.


“Iceberg presents visitors with a perceptual experience that shifts in response to their vantage point, the light and time of day, and the colors of the lake and sky just beyond, reminding visitors of the power of viewing art in person,” said Elizabeth Siegel, chief curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

This installation continues the Milwaukee Art Museum’s longstanding relationship with Bell. The Museum’s collection is home to three untitled sculptures made by the artist, having acquired its first piece in 1970 within a year of its creation. It is also home to works that Bell created in 1965 and 1972.


“Welcoming visitors to engage with innovative contemporary art is vital to our mission at the Milwaukee Art Museum,” said Marcelle Polednik, PhD, Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director. “As a public gathering place that is open to all, Windhover Hall is an ideal setting to kick off the annual Winter Series. Visitors will be able to revel in the perception-altering forms of Iceberg, all the while reflecting on the austere beauty of winter on view within and outside the Museum.”

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
Renaissance Theaterworks Teams With First Stage Young Company To Produce THE WOLVES Photo
Renaissance Theaterworks Teams With First Stage Young Company To Produce THE WOLVES

Renaissance Theaterworks partners with First Stage Young Company to produce THE WOLVES, a coming-of-age drama about a high school girls soccer team and the challenges of adolescence. Directed by Elyse Edelman, a Milwaukee native and Young Company Alum.

2
BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Lake C Photo
BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Lake Country Playhouse & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2023/24 Amplify Reading Series At Milwaukees First Stage to Continue With ESPERANZA RISING Photo
2023/24 Amplify Reading Series At Milwaukee's First Stage to Continue With ESPERANZA RISING

First Stage's 2023/24 Amplify Reading Series continues with a play reading of ESPERANZA RISING, adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios. Pay What You Choose event.

4
Review: Milwaukee Reps CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant Photo
Review: Milwaukee Rep's CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant

For a splendiferous evening of holiday cheer (and ghostly mischief) there remains no better show in town than the Milwaukee Rep’s annual Christmas Carol, now in its 48th year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in Milwaukee, WI Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Bombshell Theatre Co. (1/05-1/14)Tracker
Time to Recharge, Harper! in Milwaukee, WI Time to Recharge, Harper!
Sunset Playhouse (2/21-2/24)
Clue in Milwaukee, WI Clue
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Chick Singers of the '80s in Milwaukee, WI Chick Singers of the '80s
Sunset Playhouse (3/21-3/24)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Milwaukee, WI On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Queen of Rock & Roll: Stevie Nicks Tribute in Milwaukee, WI Queen of Rock & Roll: Stevie Nicks Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (6/04-6/04)
Geezers in Milwaukee, WI Geezers
Lake Country Playhouse (1/26-2/11)
Mamma Mia! in Milwaukee, WI Mamma Mia!
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (2/20-2/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Milwaukee, WI Jesus Christ Superstar
Sunset Playhouse (4/18-5/05)
Country Crossover in Milwaukee, WI Country Crossover
Sunset Playhouse (2/08-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You