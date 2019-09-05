Gina Chavez is Coming To The Marcus Center's Wilson Theater At Vogel Hall

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is thrilled to bring multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez, to Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 pm as part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 6 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase now and SAVE by calling Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210/x213.



Gina Chavez is a 10-time Austin Music Award winner. Her bilingual record, Up.Rooted, topped both the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's All Things Considered and has been hailed by The Boston Globe, USA Today, and Texas Monthly. Her Tiny Desk concert made NPR's top 15 of 2015. Fresh off a 10-country tour as a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department, Chavez's passionate collection of bilingual songs take audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region with tension and grace. Her Spanish-language anthem, "Siete-D" (Grand Prize winner of the 2014 John Lennon Songwriting Contest) recounts her experience volunteering in a gang-dominated suburb of San Salvador where she is a co-founder of The Niñas Arriba College Fund for young Latinas.







