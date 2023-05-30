Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents SeasonÂ 

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces four new shows as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Series: Bâ€”The Underwater Bubble Show, DRUMLine Live, The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE!, Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr.

Individual tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, June 2 at 12:00pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can inquire about special pricing and secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

These shows continue to expand on MPAC's diverse selection of programming as part of the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season, which includes previously announced 3-show series of Dance and Jazz. The upcoming 2023/24 season is anchored in artistic excellence and builds upon MPAC's commitment to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through the performing arts. Details of the complete season can be found at www.MarcusCenter.org.

November 2, 2023 | 7:30pm

Bâ€”The Underwater Bubble Show follows the unexpected journey of Mr. B in the colorful underwater world of Bubblelandia! This visually spectacular show incorporates the latest in stage technology including laser effects, soap bubble tornadoes, optical illusions, and other surprises to create a truly immersive experience.

January 6, 2024 | 7:30pm

DRUMLine Live embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. This show-stopping attraction will bring you to your feet by halftime!

February 2, 2024 | 7:30pm

This action-packed spectacular is filled with mind-blowing, interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. His show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you'll never forget. Experience the impossible with The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE!

March 7, 2024 | 7:30pm

Experience this breathtaking theatrical circus show that harnesses human power to generate an energetic acrobatic performance. Zephyr â€“ A Whirlwind of Circus by Cirque Mechanics is an emotive and exhilarating tale about human ingenuity and our natural resources. With their thoughtfully engineered blend of artful storytelling, high-level acrobatics, and fanciful contraptions, Cirque Mechanics defies categorization. This is high-flying, eye-popping, heart-stopping amazement geared to blow away audiences of all ages.

In addition, MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz series and Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center subscription packages are on sale now, and Build Your Own packages will be available starting June 20. All packages can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by calling 414-273-7206, or online at www.MarcusCenter.org.

Additional MPAC Presents shows will be announced soon. Artists and dates are subject to change.