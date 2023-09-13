First Stage Reveals Pay What You Choose Schedule for 2023/24 Season

Find out how to get tickets for the select productions!

By: Sep. 13, 2023

First Stage Reveals Pay What You Choose Schedule for 2023/24 Season

First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested ticket price of $10 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmanager@firststage.org.  

Pay What You Choose Performance Schedule:

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! 
Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater  

This Pay What You Choose is sponsored by First Stage’s Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, Children’s Wisconsin. 

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL 
Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  


THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL
Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. 
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater  

HENRY IV, PART 1 
Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL 
Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater  

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” 
Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL
Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater  

This Pay What You Choose is sponsored by First Stage’s Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, Children’s Wisconsin. 

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE 
Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND 
Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.  




