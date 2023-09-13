First Stage Reveals Pay What You Choose Schedule for 2023/24 Season

Find out how to get tickets for the select productions!
POPULAR
First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested ticket price of $10 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmanager@firststage.org.
DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!
Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater
This Pay What You Choose is sponsored by First Stage’s Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, Children’s Wisconsin.
THE FORGOTTEN GIRL
Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL
Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater
HENRY IV, PART 1
Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater
ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL
Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater
This Pay What You Choose is sponsored by First Stage’s Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, Children’s Wisconsin.
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND
Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.
Videos
|Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
|From Brooklyn to Bandstand: The Music of Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow
Sunset Playhouse (12/31-12/31)
|Matilda The Musical, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
|Tenors MKE Holiday Concert, 2023
Sunset Playhouse (12/05-12/05)
|The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
|Dean Martin's Cool Yule
Sunset Playhouse (12/07-12/10)
|PIANO MAN: Billy Joel Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|Blithe Spirit
Sunset Playhouse (10/19-11/05)
|Seussical, Kids
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
|THE SOUND OF HER MUSIC: Julie Andrews Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (10/12-10/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You