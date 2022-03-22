Final Two Weeks to Catch THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS

Audiences young and old have been thoroughly entertained by First Stage's delightful and joyous musical THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS, a world premiere co-commission with Oregon Children's Theatre, now playing at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. The production features clever, original music from classic rock to dance pop as well as fantastical costumes, sets and puppets that will entertain the entire family. Based on the bestselling book by Drew Daywalt with illustrations by Adam Rex, First Stage Resident Playwright John Maclay wrote the book and lyrics and Eric Nordin wrote the music and lyrics. Choreography is by First Stage alum Molly Rhode and popular Milwaukee actor Kelly Doherty is the director.

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS runs now - April 3, 2022 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org.

COVID Protocols: First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival at the theater, but masks are still required in the theater.

ASL Interpreted Performance: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

This performance will be sign language interpreted for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing. Assistive listening devices are also available at the Todd Wehr Theater. To learn more visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/accessibility/sign-language-interpreted-performances/

Description: These three fierce warriors return to the stage for a rematch after their brief battle was cut short in March 2020. From the Kingdom of Backyard came Rock, from the Empire of Mom's Home Office came Paper, and from a messy village in the Junk Drawer Realm came Scissors. They were the strongest, smartest and fastest in all the land. Though they searched far and wide for worthy opponents, no one could beat them . . . until they met each other and a musical battle royale began to see who would come out on top! Performance run time is approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 4+.

Remaining Performances:

• Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

• Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 & 4:00 p.m.

• Sunday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

• Friday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.

• Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 & 4:00 p.m.

• Sunday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.