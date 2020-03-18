Door Shakespeare Modifies Summer Season

Door Shakespeare has adjusted dates of its 2020 summer season.

'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]' was to have its first performance on May 20 at Ephraim Village Hall. With the change to the schedule, the production will now run in the Garden at Björklunden from July 27 through August 24.

'Wittenberg' and 'Hamlet' performance dates of July 1 through August 17 will remain the same.

Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stebbins, said, "With the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation of canceling or postponing gatherings of 50 or more persons, as well as the White House's recommendation of limiting that amount to 10, moving our production of 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]' to later in our summer season, with all performances out of doors, makes a lot of sense, as the well-being of our audiences and artists are our top priority."

Door Shakespeare is waiving all ticket exchange fees. For those unable to attend their designated performance, ticket buyers can apply them to the 2021 season, receive a refund, or donate the funds to Door Shakespeare.

"In this unique and untested time, we will do what it takes to assist the public in any way that we can," Stebbins said.

Door Shakespeare tickets are now on sale. For complete show schedules, information and updates, visit doorshakespeare.com.





