December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Milwaukee, WI Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical
Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%
 Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 19%
 Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 15%

Best Actor in a Play
William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 17%
 Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
 Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 13%

Best Actress in a Musical
Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 24%
 Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 20%
 Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 13%

Best Actress in a Play
Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%
 Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%
 Lisa Helmi Johanson - THE CHINESE LADY - Milwaukee Rep 13%

Best Costume Design
Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 32%
 Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%
 Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Musical
Jon Rua - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 29%
 Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 23%
 Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 18%

Best Director of a Play
Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 43%
 Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 19%
 Michael Pocaro - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Sunset Playhouse 16%

Best Musical
WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 46%
 MATILDA - First Stage 22%
 MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Best Play
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 32%
 GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 31%
 THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Best Scenic Design
Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 48%
 James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 26%
 Matt Carr - MAMMA MIA! - Sunset Playhouse 9%

Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 40%
 Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 23%
 Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 14%

Best Youth Actress (under 18)
Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 35%
 Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 20%
 Georgina Pink - BIG RIVER - First Stage 11%

Theatre of the Year
Milwaukee Rep 33%
 First Stage 31%
 Lake Country Playhouse 18%

