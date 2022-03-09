Cast Announced For TITANIC THE MUSICAL At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for five-time Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical with story and book by Peter Stone, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and orchestrations by Joshua Clayton April 5 - May 15, 2022.

Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year.

Titanic The Musical cast features Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Kate McGowan, Lillian Castillo (In the Heights, The Nerd, Milwaukee Rep) as Alice, Matt Daniels (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Pitman/Etches, Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Caroline, Nathaniel Hackman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Nat'l Tour) as Barrett, Evan Harrington (Assassins, Milwaukee Rep) as Murdoch, Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway) as Andrews, David Hess (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Captain Smith, Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Ida Straus, Philip Hoffman (Falsettos, Broadway) as Isidor Straus, Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, Nat'l Tour) as Jim Farrell, Steve Pacek (The Secret Garden, Arden Theatre Co) as Bride, Tim Quartier (Les MisÃ©rables, Nat'l Tour) as Charles, Julio Rey (Mamma Mia, North Shore Music Theatre) as Fleet, RÃ¡na Roman (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), Andrew Varela (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Ismay and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) as Edgar with ensemble members formed through Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents Jamey Feshold, Jared Brandt Hoover, Kyle Johnson, George Lorimer, Kelty Morash, Sophie Murk, Max Pink, Ogunde Snelling Jr., Vivian Vaeth and youth ensemble members Paxton Haley, Zoah Hirano, James LaRoque, and Lainey Techtmann.

Titanic The Musical is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements with music direction by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jenn Rose (Cabaret, Arden Theatre Co), set design by Tim Mackabee (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger...Baghdad Zoo, Broadway), music supervision by John Tanner, video and projection design by Mike Tutaj (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by Aaron A. Watson.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow, to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Experience the sweeping spectacle as it sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse this Spring.

Titanic The Musical is presented by Camille and David Kundert with Corporate Sponsor BMO, and Executive Producers Jo Ann and Richard Beightol, Julia and Bladen Burns, and Sandy and Bill Haack.

Titanic The Musical runs April 5 - May 15, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.