A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns With Full Ensemble And Young Performers at Historic Pabst Theater

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language.

During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Milwaukee Rep favorite Lee E. Ernst will take the lead as Ebenezer Scrooge and join returning cast members Mark Corkins as Marley's Ghost, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, Jim Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig and RÃ¡na Roman as Mrs. Cratchit. New this year is Jordan Anthony Arredondo (Much Ado About Nothing, Oak Park Festival Theatre) as Fred, local favorite Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Things I Know to be True, Milwaukee Rep) and Aja Wiltshire (Cambodian Rock Band, Victory Gardens) as Belle. The cast also includes Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents Isabella Chang, Jamey Feshold, Jared Brandt Hoover, George Lorimer, Kelty Morash, Sophie Murk, Max Pink and Vivian Vaeth.

A Christmas Carol youth ensemble inlcudes Gabriela Bastardo, Phinlee Clarkin, Braden Crothers, Sierra Fuller, Lileth Gayle, Paxton Haley, Zoah Hirano, Liam Jeninga, Rogelio Raul Noriega Joseph, Michael Kostreva, brother and sisters Zachery Lavoe, Zion Lavoe and Ziva Lavoe with Ruth Ohlendorf, Natalie Ottman, Quinn Sison and Lainey Techtmann as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements with associate director Leda Hoffman. The production features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coaching by Jayne Pink, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, with stage managers Rebecca Lindsey and Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.

Purchase tickets to A Christmas Carol online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. A Chrismtas Carol runs November 30 - December 24, 2021 in the historic Pabst Theater.