Review: The Ringwald Theater now performing a stage adaptation of Stephen King's thriller Misery

Do you love horror films? Are you looking for a fun spooky season activity? Do you wish you could be immersed in a live-action scary movie? Suppose you answered yes to any of these questions. In that case, you must head to The Ringwald Theater to see their stage adaptation of Stephen King's thriller Misery, playing at their Ferndale location inside Affirmations from October 7-31, 2022. It's the perfect way to have a fright-filled holiday weekend.

After an automobile accident, novelist Paul Sheldon meets his number-one fan! Annie Wilkes is his nurse-and captor. Now, she wants Paul to write his greatest work...just for her, a new novel to correct her perceived misdeeds in his prior work. She has a lot of ways to spur him on; one is a needle, another is a sledgehammer. And if they don't work, she can get really nasty. Annie has Paul writing as if his life depended on it...and it does.

Brandy Joe Plambeck, the director of this show, has done it again! Every time I venture out to Ferndale to enjoy some live theatre I am constantly amazed by the local actors we get to see perform at The Ringwald. This was the first time I had seen this theatre perform a horror/dramatic show and I was just as impressed as I always am with their comedic and musical performances. I was on the edge of my seat throughout the show. One of the many reasons I frequent the Ringwald is due to their fantastic staging, and the welcoming atmosphere Brandy Joe Plambeck and Joe Bailey bring to every show.

Joe Bailey and Suzan M. Jacokes star as Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes in Misery. Jacokes is a fan favorite at The Ringwald, and it's not hard to see why. She exudes a palpable stage presence. In every scene, she brings depth to the performance, making you quite scared of her as she portrays Annie Wilkes. Joe Bailey plays the beloved author held captive by his number-one fan. You can feel his fear as he struggles for his life while being tortured by his captor. Bailey has an incredible range in his acting performances that is always delightful to observe as he changes characters in a wide range of different shows. I also want to point out the Set Design by Jake Turner. I was thoroughly impressed by the use of a rotating stage to showcase different parts of the horror house. Not much can compare with the entertainment you receive at The Ringwald Theatre. Every audience member gets a front-row experience, and the actors are truly top-notch. The immersive quality of the show enhances the whole affair. Bravo!

Misery plays from October 7-31st, and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless, but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Masks are required for entry into the theatre.

TW: This show does contain some violence, flashing lights, and the use of fake blood.

