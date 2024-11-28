Review: AVENUE Q at The National Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avenue Q is being performed by a new Grand Rapids Group, Making its Grand Rapids debut. National Broadway Theatre is a non-profit, which pays actors for their work, a first for West Michigan and one of few in the state. We have a Professional Opera Company, a Professional Symphony/ Chorus, and a Professional Ballet, just no professional paid local theatre outside of the tours that come through town. We have a great group of community theatre in the West Michigan area and the founder wanted to bring something new to the area and make a place where actors could be compensated for their art. Avenue Q currently playing through Sunday, Dec 1st, 2024 at Ambrosia Theater.

Presenting their first musical this year, they chose to take us all on a trip to Avenue Q. Avenue Q for those who don’t know the story is The laugh-out-loud musical that tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children's show; a place where puppets are friends, Monsters are good, and life lessons are learned.” Truth be told I described it as “Sesame Street, the Adult Version”

The puppets used reminded me of any clips I had seen of the show from off-Broadway online before I went, and the skills were like them as well. Puppetry is an art form, especially matching your body movements to match the tone/ mood of the puppet on your hand, and this was very well executed.

The Actors, some of who I have seen in other local shows, were not short of talent both musically and with the puppets, with all the puppeteers playing more than one role, and voicing them as well. Princeton and Kate voiced by Joey Parks and Cara Glass respectively, were very convincing in their roles and we all hoped they would end up together in the end. We would have listened to them sing, and their harmonies all night. In the same respect Joey also voicing Rod, and Will Korest voicing Nicky were also a match you just want to end up together, and their voices are very well matched. Will also voiced the Bad Idea Bear in addition to one of the show's more known comedic characters Trekkie Monster who just dropped line after line that made you laugh and love him!

Emily Wallin-Kale played the Bad Idea Bear, the school secretary/ receptionist Mrs. Thistletwat as well as covering as a 2nd hand for when more than one of the main named puppets needed to be on. Also acting as a 3rd Hand the show Wardrobe and Assistant Stage Manager Kay Felty whose many hats don’t go unnoticed in the show.

Not to be outdone by their Puppet counterparts, actors Ali J. Shane and Hann Elliott played the roles of Brian and his fiance-turned-wife Christmas Eve was another comical add to the show. Their timing and interaction with their puppet counterparts were spot on, like that of former child star Gary Colman played by Tenicha Murphy.

I can ALWAYS appreciate a greatly composed and hilarious score. Avenue Q had just that with comedic songs such as "It Sucks To Be Me", "Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist", "Mix Tape", "If You Were Gay, Purpose", "I’m Not Wearing Underwear Today", and "There Is Life Outside Your Apartment". They even had some more thoughtful songs such as "Special", "Fantasies Come True", "The Money Song", and "School Song".

The production Directed by Jacob Dunham and Co-Directed and Choreographed by Chris Hendricks with Puppet Master Leanne Brunn, who all have NYC Credits to their names, as well as Music Director Emmy Rodriguez, was a hit for their first musical and We can't wait to see what comes for this young brand new theatre group in the future!

Ave Q is currently playing through Sunday, Dec 1st, 2024 at Ambrosia Theater. If you were not lucky enough to catch this sold-out and very funny show, I want to highly encourage you to check out future productions and workshops!

Connect with National Broadway Theatre for complete date information on upcoming productions and workshops on Instagram at @nationalbroadwaytheatre/, on Facebook at facebook.com/NationalBroadwayTheatre, and www.nationalbroadwaytheatre.org/

