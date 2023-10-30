Interview: Megan Wirts of BRIGHT STAR at LionHeart Productions Has a Story to Tell!

LionHeart Productions is presenting Bright Star, a beautiful story about faith, hope, love and forgiveness. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. This Tony nominated show (nominated the same year as Wicked) will have you tapping your toes to it’s country/bluegrass sound. We had the chance to interview one of the male leads of the show and see what Megan had to say about playing the lead role of Alice, and her thoughts on Bright Star.

Broadway World Michigan: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Megan Wirts: I was born and raised here in Grant, MI, and grew up on a dairy farm. I have always lived to sing and spent many a Sunday singing in church. Then I landed my first role in a musical in 7th grade when I played Mrs. Cratchit in A Christmas Carol. From there I was heavily involved in high school theater and then went to Hope College for my freshman year of college where I studied theater. Then my life took a few turns and I found myself back in Grant where I grew up to raise my own family. I feel incredibly lucky to have LionHeart Productions in my community and life. Since 2001, I have been in various shows over the years, my first role with them was Beth in Little Women. Some of my favorite roles over the years were Claire in Steal Magnolias, Dragon in Shrek the Musical, Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and most recently Tina in Motherhood the Musical. After taking almost ten years off due to health reasons, I’m thrilled to be back!

How would you describe Bright Star in your own words?

Bright Star is a heartwarming and captivating musical that takes us on a journey of love, redemption, and the pursuit of dreams. It is about the life of Alice Murphy and the people that surrounded her and helped to make her who she is. The story starts in the 1940s and then back to Alice’s memories in the 1920s. It beautifully combines elements of bluegrass, folk, and country music, creating a truly unique and enchanting experience.

How would you describe your character, Alice?

I believe Alice represents the spirit of hope, eternal optimism, and perseverance. When Alice is young she’s a free spirit and a little firecracker. She’s intelligent, hard-headed, and stubborn. Even when her life spins out of control, she still clings to the faith and hope that she carries. As an adult, she’s all business, but you will see glimpses of her free spirit shine through.

Who do you think Alice is?

Alice is a strong independent woman, which was not always welcomed in the 1920s or 40s. She was a woman before her time. She is full of faith, hope, and love. Her ability to forgive those who hurt her and to grow into a fierce woman is an inspiration.

Do you see any similarities between Alice and yourself?

Absolutely. The first song I heard when I started researching this show, was “If You Knew My Story”, the line “Many backs have broken from lesser weight I know, but I was born to carry more than I can hold” hit me like a brick. I looked at my husband and said. “Try to convince me that this song was not written for me to sing”. I connect to Alice on a deep visceral level.

Not only was I a hard-headed, opinionated teen. I grew up to face my own hardships and difficulties. In 2012 I had my first brain surgery and had my second in 2015 and was subsequently diagnosed with a genetic neurological disorder. I had to learn to walk again and much more. My voice changed, my body changed and I lost control over my life. I knew I would never be who I was before. I had to reinvent myself over and over. Like Alice, I’m an eternal optimist and try to make the best of a difficult situation. Had you asked me if I would be in a show with a role like this three years ago, I probably would have laughed at you. I was still using a walker or a wheelchair to get around and I never thought I’d be on stage like this again. Perseverance, faith, and hope can do wonders.

Did you do any special preparation for your role?

I watched all kinds of interviews with Steve Martin and Edie Brickell who wrote this fantastic tale. I also watched a few different versions of the musical to find the inspiration to make Alice my own. Our director had us do some character development exercises that helped me to understand who Alice is, who the people around her are, and what her motivations are.

I also worked extremely hard to get to where I am physically and mentally for this show. I practiced walking without my cane and walking in very short heels, which I haven’t worn in over 10 years and I think I’ve been doing pretty well! I practice yoga daily and have done lots of physical therapy to get here. I definitely still have my physical deficits and thankfully everyone involved has been so kind and accommodating.

What was your introduction to Bright Star?

I first heard about it when LionHeart announced that this would be their Fall 2023 production. I found the soundtrack and I was hooked. The music and the story spoke straight to my heart. I knew I had to be in this show and I needed to play Alice.

Do you have a favorite moment, line, “and/or” song in the show?

This is like asking me to choose a favorite child. I love the energy and playfulness of “Whoa Mama” but also love the deep emotion in “At Long Last”. This show has such a vast emotional reach, that it takes you on a ride for sure.

What makes LionHeart’s production of Bright Star special?

LionHeart Productions has been part of the Grant community for 27 years this year. The level of talent that lives in this tiny town and surrounding areas always blows me away. I have been in several different productions on and off since 2001 and it is always a wonderful experience. Community theater is just that, community. It is a beautiful way to celebrate our wonderful town and the people that live here.

This show, for me, is extra special because it’s my first role as the titular character. I am also thrilled to get to work with David Hatter, who plays Jimmy Ray. We went to high school together and haven’t been in a show together since 1999! It has also been a pleasure working with Leslye Fries in her first directing role. Her vision is beautiful and she truly wants to help each of us grow and make this show an incredible experience for the audience. The entire cast and crew are like a family. That’s what I love most about community theater.

If given the chance to see something else or Bright Star, why should people come to see your show?

I would choose Bright Star over any other show because shows like this do not come around very often. I would highly recommend choosing Bright Star because it offers a unique and refreshing theatrical experience. The combination of the captivating story, the toe-tapping music, and the exceptional performances will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

Why should people come to see LionHeart’s production of Bright Star?

When will you get the chance to see your local pastor, high school teacher, best friend's mom, neighbor, aunt, uncle, or cousin up on stage singing and dancing again? LionHeart truly is the epitome of community theater. This cast is phenomenal! I’m always in awe of the talent that resides in this community. Everyone involved volunteers their time and energy to create these incredible shows for our community. A show like Bright Star doesn’t come around here very often. This dedicated cast and crew will have the audience wanting more. I wouldn’t miss it for the world!

What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of Bright Star to get them to see the production?

I would tell them that it's a heartfelt and soul-stirring musical that will take them on an emotional journey. They'll be swept away by the beautiful music, touched by the characters' stories, they will laugh and maybe shed a few tears, and they will leave the theater with their hearts full. It's an experience that shouldn't be missed!

Bright Star opens this week Friday, November 3rd, and runs until November 11th at Grant Fine Arts Center located on the campus of Grant High School at 331 East State Street in. Grant, Michigan.

For tickets and more information, visit lionheartproductions.org and click on "Current Production". Tickets are currently available online and in person on the day of show.

Connect with Lion Heart Productions for complete info on Bright Star on Facebook LionHeartProductions, on Twitter at @LionHeartProd7, on Instagram at @lionheart_productions, and online at www.lionheartproductions.org.