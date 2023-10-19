MEAN GIRLS at Miller Auditorium

Special Offer: We are tickled pink—Mean Girls comes to Miller Auditorium
POPULAR
We are tickled pink that Mean Girls is making its Kalamazoo debut! Oct. 24–25 @ 7:30 p.m.
And it's so fetch that you are a fan of Broadway World, so we are extending a special offer exclusively to you!
Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Special Ticket Offer | PL3 two for $70 and PL 4 two for $50
Videos
|25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)
|Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)
|BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)
|A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)
|Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)
|Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Meadow Brook Theatre (10/04-10/29)
|BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)
|Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King For A Day
Miller Auditorium (11/04-11/04)
|Route 66
Meadow Brook Theatre (4/24-5/19)
|Jagged Little Pill
Miller Auditorium (1/16-1/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You