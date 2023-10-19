MEAN GIRLS at Miller Auditorium

We are tickled pink that Mean Girls is making its Kalamazoo debut! Oct. 24–25 @ 7:30 p.m.

And it's so fetch that you are a fan of Broadway World, so we are extending a special offer exclusively to you!

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Special Ticket Offer | PL3 two for $70 and PL 4 two for $50

Get More Information