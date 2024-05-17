I'M THE JOKE Comes to Matrix Theatre Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matrix Theatre Company will present "I'm the Joke: The Life, Stand-up, and Academic Research of Craig Draheim," directed by Randy Stewart. This production will run from May 16th to May 18th and May 24th to May 25th, with an additional matinee on May 25th, at the Matrix Theatre Company located at 2730 Bagley St. Detroit, MI 48216. Craig Draheim, a seasoned comedian and esteemed humor scholar, embarks on a unique journey in "I'm the Joke." Drawing from three years of academic research, fifteen years of stand-up comedy, and thirty years of personal anecdotes, Draheim crafts a performance that reevaluates his comedic repertoire. Draheim confronts the looming specter of obsolescence and potential controversy in his material in an era marked by shifting norms and evolving sensibilities.

"I'm the Joke" offers audiences a multifaceted experience, blending introspection with satire as Draheim navigates the delicate balance between authenticity and commercial success in comedy. Through a series of selected materials, the production serves as both an exploration of contemporary anxieties surrounding authenticity and a sharp-witted deconstruction of modern comedy specials.

Director Randy Stewart brings Draheim's vision to life on stage, creating an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience. From uproarious laughter to moments of profound reflection, "I'm the Joke" promises to captivate audiences and spark dialogue about the complexities of identity, humor, and artistic integrity in today's society.

Tickets for "I'm the Joke" are available through the Matrix Theatre Company website at matrixtheatre.org or by calling 313-967-0999. Prices are $35 for Table Seats, $25 for General Admission, and $20 for Students, Seniors, and Military. For details on I’m the Joke, go to www.matrixtheatre.org, or call 313 967 0599.





