ThumbCoast Theaters Presents THE 39 STEPS

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have THE 39 STEPS, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater!

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

While on vacation in London, Canadian Richard Hannay becomes embroiled in an international spy ring related to the mysterious "39 steps." Then he meets agent Annabella Smith, who is soon killed in his apartment. He must elude the police, who are hunting him for murder, while he tries to stop Professor Jordan from sending secrets out of the country. Hannay is assisted by Pamela, an unwilling accomplice who discovers the truth.

Brian Wyzgowski embodies the role of the suave Richard Hannay while Emily Richter delivers a hat trick with her mastery of three distinct female roles, Annabelle Schmidt, Margaret, and Pamela. Theater veterans Jeffery James Smyk and Tim Stone tackle the other 100 some characters as they race through scenes with multiple costumes, hats, wigs, props, voices, accents, and anything else they can think of to make you laugh out loud.

“Selling out at the Snug almost 10 years ago, we had to bring this most requested reprise back for a second go-round!” says Artistic Director Brittany Everitt Smith, who directed the show in 2014. This production is directed by Mandy Logsdon a connoisseur of laughter and maestro of the stage, stands at the helm this go-round, orchestrating an unforgettable theatrical experience. With a penchant for morning mirth and a deep appreciation for the art of comedy, Mandy infuses each scene with her infectious enthusiasm and boundless creativity. She describes the show as “a collaboration with a cast of brilliant actors whose talent knows no bounds as they craft moments of sheer brilliance, captivating audiences with every twist and turn.” Together they bring to life the timeless tale of intrigue and hilarity that is The 39 Steps.

Tickets

The 39 Steps is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and runs May 10 – June 9 at Riverbank Theatre. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749. s: Marine City, MI

